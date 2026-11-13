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🏥 Wolfeboro NH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings with Benefits
Wolfeboro has a nice mix of school-based and clinical healthcare roles right now, from hands-on nursing to allied health travel work.
Speech Language Pathology Assistant (School-Based)
- Employer: Boothby Therapy Services
- Location: Wolfeboro, NH (onsite in local schools)
- Type: Full-time, 5 days/week
- Salary: $30–$40/hour
School-based SLPA role supporting students with speech and language needs under a supervising SLP. Comes with full benefits, mentorship, 401(k) with match, PTO, license reimbursement, and continuing education funds.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,007/week
- Employer: OneStaff Medical
- Location: Wolfeboro, NH
- Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)
- Schedule: 40 hours/week, 10-hour shifts
- Pay: $3,007 per week
Travel CT/X-Ray Technologist assignment with a 13-week contract and steady full-time hours. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance, and employee assistance programs.
Full-Time Nurse (School Year)
- Employer: Brewster Academy
- Location: Wolfeboro, NH
- Type: Full-time, school year (evenings/weekends/on-call required)
- Salary: Not listed
Registered Nurse role in a school health center, handling student illness, meds, immunization coordination, and health education. Great fit if you like working with teens and want a school-year schedule with varied clinical and administrative duties.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these don’t last long, and similar roles often pop up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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