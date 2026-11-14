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🐶 Gentle, Quirky Dogs Ready for Adoption in Salem, WV
Looking for a loyal friend in Salem, WV? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Doddridge County Humane Society, Inc. for a calm, loving home.
Mr. Bean
- Breed: Chihuahua / French Bulldog mix
- Age: 4 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with white
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Doddridge County Humane Society, Inc.
- Phone: (304) 782-4900
Best home:
- Quiet home where he is the only pet
- No kids and no cats
- Not good with other dogs (can be snippy)
Personality & needs:
- Very sweet and loving once he feels safe
- Loves attention, toys, and cozy beds he can burrow and hide in
- House trained, neutered, and up to date on vaccines
- Needs daily seizure medication
Mr. Bean is a great match for someone with a calm home who can manage his meds and give him lots of love and soft beds.
👉 Meet Mr. Bean and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rocket
- Breed: Golden Retriever / Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: 2 years (young)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Doddridge County Humane Society, Inc.
- Phone: (304) 782-4900
Best home:
- Older children or adults only, or no children
- Home that understands resource guarding and can work with him kindly
Personality & skills:
- Very sweet boy, but can be nervous at times
- Housebroken and up to date on vaccines
- Seems good with most dogs
- Not a runner if he gets loose
- Knows sit and give paw
Rocket would do well with a patient family who can give him structure, training, and time to build confidence.
👉 Meet Rocket and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Big John
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Doddridge County Humane Society, Inc.
- Phone: (304) 782-4900
Personality & behavior:
- Very sweet boy who loves to “talk” and get attention
- Great with people
- Good with most dogs
- House trained
- Walks very well on a leash
Big John sounds like a friendly, social dog who would enjoy being part of an active, loving home.
👉 Meet Big John and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Salem, WV, please consider visiting Doddridge County Humane Society, Inc. or calling (304) 782-4900 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find the right homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.