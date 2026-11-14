Looking for a loyal friend in Salem, WV? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Doddridge County Humane Society, Inc. for a calm, loving home.

Breed: Chihuahua / French Bulldog mix

Chihuahua / French Bulldog mix Age: 4 years (adult)

4 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Doddridge County Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (304) 782-4900

Best home:

Quiet home where he is the only pet

No kids and no cats

and Not good with other dogs (can be snippy)

Personality & needs:

Very sweet and loving once he feels safe

once he feels safe Loves attention , toys , and cozy beds he can burrow and hide in

, , and cozy beds he can and hide in House trained , neutered , and up to date on vaccines

, , and Needs daily seizure medication

Mr. Bean is a great match for someone with a calm home who can manage his meds and give him lots of love and soft beds.

👉 Meet Mr. Bean and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever / Pit Bull Terrier mix

Golden Retriever / Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: 2 years (young)

2 years (young) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Doddridge County Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (304) 782-4900

Best home:

Older children or adults only , or no children

, or no children Home that understands resource guarding and can work with him kindly

Personality & skills:

Very sweet boy , but can be nervous at times

, but can be Housebroken and up to date on vaccines

and Seems good with most dogs

Not a runner if he gets loose

if he gets loose Knows sit and give paw

Rocket would do well with a patient family who can give him structure, training, and time to build confidence.

👉 Meet Rocket and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix

Labrador Retriever / Hound mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Doddridge County Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (304) 782-4900

Personality & behavior:

Very sweet boy who loves to “talk” and get attention

who and get attention Great with people

Good with most dogs

House trained

Walks very well on a leash

Big John sounds like a friendly, social dog who would enjoy being part of an active, loving home.

👉 Meet Big John and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Salem, WV, please consider visiting Doddridge County Humane Society, Inc. or calling (304) 782-4900 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find the right homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.