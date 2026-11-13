Wolf Point has a few solid transportation roles right now, with steady hours and strong pay for folks who like being on the move or working with their hands.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Wolf Point, MT

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $40.09/hour (union role; benefits per contract)

(union role; benefits per contract) Schedule: Sun–Thurs, 6:00 pm – 2:30 am

Work on UPS delivery trucks with diesel, gas, and alternative fuel systems. This role is great if you already have solid automotive experience, your own tools, and want strong hourly pay, union benefits, weekly pay, and paid vacation/holidays.

Employer: PepsiCo

Location: Wolf Point, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $64,000 annual target

Schedule: Mon–Fri, start ~5:00 am, done when route is complete

Drive a PepsiCo truck, deliver snacks like Lay’s and Doritos, stock shelves, and build displays in local stores. Good fit if you like early mornings, staying active, and want steady weekday work with benefits and room to grow.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.