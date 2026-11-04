🚧 Multiple Skilled Trades Openings in Wolcott, NY (Up to $35/hr)

Wolcott’s farms and shops are busy and hiring. If you’re handy with tools, engines, or a welding torch, there are some solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Cahoon Farms Inc

Cahoon Farms Inc Location: Wolcott, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26–$30/hour (based on experience)

Benefits: Multiple healthcare plans after 60 days, potential 56 hours paid sick leave, 401(k) with possible match after 1 year, paid vacation, 8 paid holidays

This role keeps tractors, sprayers, harvesters, trucks, and more running strong. Good fit if you have diesel mechanic skills, can weld and fabricate, and like a mix of hands-on repair plus some computer work for mapping and equipment records.

Employer: Fowler Farms

Location: Wolcott, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$30/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Benefits: Paid time off

You’ll work mainly on forklifts, with chances to work on heavy equipment, tractors, and autos too. Warm, clean shop, some tools provided, and they’ll train the right person if you have at least 2 years’ experience.

Employer: Fowler Farms

Location: Wolcott, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$35/hour (based on experience)

Work in a clean shop fabricating and welding parts that support large-scale farming. Good for someone confident with different welding techniques who wants steady work building and assembling components.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the details, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.