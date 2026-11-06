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🐶 Playful Puppies Ready for Adoption in Wolcott, CT
Looking for a fun new friend in Wolcott? These adoptable pups are young, social, and ready to join loving homes.
Foxfire
Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix (Chiweenie)
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black, and white)
Shelter: A Stone's Throw Dog Rescue
Adoption Fee: $663
About Foxfire:
Foxfire is a tiny Chiweenie girl who is described as “sweet with a side of spice.” She’s small, adorable, and full of opinions in the best way. She can be cuddly, silly, and affectionate.
Good with:
- Dogs: Yes
- Cats: Yes
- Kids: Yes – best with gentle, steady kids who understand how to handle a small dog
Health & care:
- Spayed
- Microchipped
- Vaccinated
Foxfire is looking for a family who will enjoy her big personality in a small package and keep her safe around little humans.
👉 Meet Foxfire and apply to adopt on adoptapet
For questions, contact A Stone's Throw Dog Rescue at the number listed on their Adoptapet page.
Tinky Winky
Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
Age: Baby (about 4 months old)
Gender: Male
Shelter: A Stone's Throw Dog Rescue
Adoption Fee: $663
About Tinky Winky:
Tinky Winky is a 4‑month‑old Aussie mix who has already figured out that he is hilarious. His rescue describes him as energetic, playful, and “a little bit spicy in the most ridiculous way possible.” He’s the kind of pup who hears you, then “chooses a different plan.”
Good with:
- Dogs: Yes
- Cats: Yes
- Kids: Yes
Health & care:
- Neutered
- Microchipped
- Vaccinated
Tinky Winky will do best with a family ready for an active, smart puppy who enjoys training, playtime, and lots of laughs.
👉 Meet Tinky Winky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
For questions, contact A Stone's Throw Dog Rescue at the number listed on their Adoptapet page.
Dipsy
Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
Age: Baby (about 4 months old)
Gender: Male
Shelter: A Stone's Throw Dog Rescue
Adoption Fee: $663
About Dipsy:
Dipsy is another 4‑month‑old Aussie mix who is full of curiosity and energy. He’s playful and social, with a personality that makes you “wonder what he’s plotting at all times.” He is not a “sit quietly in the corner” kind of pup—he wants to be part of everything you do.
Good with:
- Dogs: Yes
- Cats: Yes
- Kids: Yes
Health & care:
- Neutered
- Microchipped
- Vaccinated
Dipsy would love an active home where he can explore, play, and stay involved in family life.
👉 Meet Dipsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
For questions, contact A Stone's Throw Dog Rescue at the number listed on their Adoptapet page.
If you’re near Wolcott, CT and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Share this with friends and neighbors so they can see these adoptable dogs too.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.