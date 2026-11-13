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Morgan State University is already giving students, alumni and supporters something to look forward to next fall as the university officially announces the date for its 2027 Homecoming celebration.

The university revealed that Homecoming 2027 will take place on Saturday, September 25, 2027, encouraging the Morgan State community to save the date for one of its most anticipated annual traditions.

Each year, Morgan State’s Homecoming brings thousands of alumni, students and supporters together in Baltimore to celebrate school pride, reconnect with former classmates and honor the university’s rich history and legacy.

From the excitement of the football game to alumni reunions, campus celebrations and community gatherings, Homecoming has become a major event for the Morgan State family and the surrounding Baltimore community.

While additional details surrounding the 2027 celebration, including the full schedule of events and activities, have not yet been released, the early announcement gives alumni and visitors plenty of time to begin making plans.

More information about Morgan State University’s 2027 Homecoming festivities is expected to be shared as the date approaches.