Gov. Wes Moore Talks Historic Reelection, Second-Term Priorities and Democrats’ Next Moves On The Quicksilva Morning Show

Source: WERQ / R1

Maryland Governor Wes Moore is celebrating his historic reelection victory while calling on Democrats nationwide to take immediate action following the 2026 midterm elections.

During an interview with the Quicksilva Morning Show on 92Q, Moore reflected on his political journey, the significance of his victory and his priorities for the next four years.

“It’s so humbling,” Moore said, recalling how his campaign began without a political background or established political connections.

Moore highlighted his historic reelection margin and celebrated Democratic victories across Maryland, including races involving Vanessa Atterbeary in Howard County and Julian Jones in Baltimore County.

The governor also discussed the growing representation of Black governors nationwide, emphasizing the importance of leadership that reflects the communities being served.

Looking ahead, Moore urged newly elected Democrats in Congress to move quickly on issues affecting American families.

“In the first hundred hours, I need y’all to move,” Moore said.

He called for greater accountability in Washington, action on tariffs and efforts to reduce government spending on overseas conflicts.

Moore also reaffirmed his commitment to making Maryland more affordable, lowering living expenses and strengthening the state’s economy.

“We want to make Maryland more affordable, we want to bring down the cost of living, we want to make sure we’re growing our economy,” Moore said.

The conversation ended on a lighter note, with Moore confirming plans to attend Thursday night’s Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium.