Baltimore Officials Fight Proposed BGE Surcharge That Could Raise Utility Bills

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Baltimore City is formally challenging a proposed Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) surcharge that could increase monthly utility bills for city residents by approximately $9, WMAR reports.

City officials filed their opposition with the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday, urging regulators to reject the proposal amid growing concerns about rising energy costs.

The proposed surcharge follows Baltimore’s decision to increase fees charged to companies that use the city’s underground conduit system. BGE estimates the higher fees will cost the utility an additional $50 million annually.

BGE argues that customers outside Baltimore should not be responsible for covering expenses tied specifically to the city’s infrastructure.

However, Baltimore officials maintain that the surcharge would unfairly burden city residents. They also argue that the increased conduit fees are necessary to maintain and modernize the city’s aging underground infrastructure.

Mayor Brandon Scott criticized the proposal, saying Baltimore families are already struggling with increasing household expenses and should not face additional utility costs.

The surcharge comes as BGE separately seeks a $156.1 million increase in electric base rates. If approved, that request could add approximately $8 per month to the average residential customer’s bill.

Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen warned that the combined proposals could increase utility costs for the average city customer by roughly $200 annually.

The Maryland Public Service Commission will review both proposals before determining whether the requested increases can take effect.