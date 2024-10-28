Open in App
    • WOKV

    Report: Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk out for season with broken collarbone

    By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    

    ESPN‘s Adam Schefter is reporting that Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a broken collarbone. Kirk was taken out of the game in the fourth quarter Sunday at EverBank Stadium in the Jags’ 30-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers after landing on his left shoulder trying to catch a deep pass from Trevor Lawrence. He was wearing a sling after the game.

    Kirk was one of six Jaguars injured in the game. All three starting wide receivers were hurt. Gabe Davis also hurt a shoulder, and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. left the game with a chest injury, according to the Associated Press.

