    Talking the Tropics w/ Mike: *Potential* long range development over the Caribbean

    By Mike Buresh,

    1 days ago

    The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared! ..... First Alert Hurricane Preparation Guide ... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide ... Georgia Hurricane Guide .

    STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app

    FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android

    WATCH “ Preparing for the Storm

    WATCH “ The Ins & Outs of Hurricane Season

    READ the First Alert Hurricane Center “ Preparation Guide

    LISTEN “ First Alert Weather, Preparing for the Storm. The behaviors that could put your family at risk this hurricane season

    Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) * here *.

    ***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! ****

    Tropics threats for Jacksonville/NE Florida/SE Georgia: None.

    “Buresh Bottom Line”:

    * There is no named storm aimed at the U.S. through the upcoming weekend!

    * The Caribbean *MAY* be an area of longer range concern.

    * “ Mighty Milton ” - Buresh Blog - recap of the hurricane including the forecast.

    * “ The Hell that was Helene ” - Buresh Blog.

    The Atlantic Basin Overview:

    (1) The last NHC advisory on Oscar was issued Tue.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xn73d_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fyd2_0wKEijVq00

    (2) The next area to monitor *may* be the Caribbean.

    Climavision ‘HorizonAI’ global model is below & has been a good “steady eddy” & compromise between other models this hurricane season. The forecast map below is for Thu., Oct. 31st showing a broad, developing tropical cyclone over the SW Caribbean - something the model has been “pinging” on for days. The ‘Horizon’ further develops the tropical cyclone over the Central Caribbean into the first week of Nov. showing a strong hurricane Sun., Nov. 3 not far from Jamaica. The Caribbean is an area strongly favored late in the hurricane season... not to mention a “hot spot” this season. The trend by the model has been fairly steady on the timing of development but not so much on intensity & especially track... the GFS continues to be the most aggressive & is much faster & much farther north with development while the European & to some degree Canadian models are only showing very broad low pressure over the Caribbean by the first of Nov.

    The trend this season has been for the GFS to be pretty decent at sniffing out development but not so good on track & timing. The European has been slow to pick up on things but then better once it’s latched onto a system. The ‘Horizon’ has been pretty darn good in both respects, but it’s important to not get caught up in the details at this point a week more more away.

    So - bottom line - we need to keep a close eye on the Caribbean by Halloween into the first 10 days or so of Nov.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fejOM_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bqpq5_0wKEijVq00

    ‘Velocity potential anomalies’ below shows “sinking” air (brown lines) across the Atlantic Basin. With sinking air, tropical development can occur but overall conditions are not as conducive as when there is overall rising (green lines) air where convection is active. An upward “pulse” over the Atlantic is due again in Nov. & could aid a potential system over the Caribbean.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPKsv_0wKEijVq00

    REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *not* recommended & will not keep glass from breaking. Instead close curtains & blinds.

    Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or where damage might occur.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0wKEijVq00

    The upper oceanic heat content (UOHC) [tropical cyclone heat potential/TCHP] across the SW Atlantic, Gulf & Caribbean is very high:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05EjK7_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHfCj_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PONXM_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0wKEijVq00

    Water vapor loop (dark blue/yellow is dry mid & upper level air):

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpQuE_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0wKEijVq00

    October tropical cyclone origins:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dIOcq_0wKEijVq00

    Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin for October:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xT6of_0wKEijVq00

    Wind shear (red - strong shear; green - low shear):

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgjuH_0wKEijVq00



    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JgKB5_0wKEijVq00

    Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa driven by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air = yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that *can* interfere with the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the dust plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable (we’ve already seen this with Beryl & Debby this year). In my personal opinion, there is way too much “hoopla” about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, the peak of Saharan dust typically is in June & July.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0wKEijVq00

    2024 names..... “Patty” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18 (the last time this year’s list was used)... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20, Ida in ‘21 & Fiona & Ian in ‘22]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous because of the ‘04 season when Charley, Frances, Jeanne & Ivan - all retired names - hit Florida within a matter of about 6 weeks. The WMO decided - beginning in 2021 - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0wKEijVq00

    Hurricane season climatology:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZTqOd_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0wKEijVq00

    East Atlantic:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0wKEijVq00

    Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0wKEijVq00

    Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0wKEijVq00

    Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic. The colors will brighten greatly as the water warms to greater depths deeper into the season:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsyW4_0wKEijVq00

    Sea surface temp. anomalies:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v24NR_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0wKEijVq00

    SE U.S. surface map:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0wKEijVq00

    Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0wKEijVq00

    Surface analysis of the Gulf:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0wKEijVq00

    Caribbean:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0wKEijVq00

    Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48, 72 & 96 hours respectively:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fGpiV_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057P3i_0wKEijVq00


    East & Central Pacific:

    “Kristy”:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L21O6_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elT8F_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rx0gv_0wKEijVq00

    Central Pacific:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yuSG_0wKEijVq00

    Hawaii satellite imagery:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20uHtZ_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2Tr4_0wKEijVq00

    West Pacific:

    “Trami”:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WWF0P_0wKEijVq00

    “Dana”:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZKYP_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0wKEijVq00

    Global tropical activity:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jflRw_0wKEijVq00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eODq9_0wKEijVq00


