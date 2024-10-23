Open in App
    Man shot, killed in Jacksonville park

    By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228YEd_0wINqcTc00

    A man is dead after he was shot early Wednesday at a park on Arlington Road. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they received a call at 2 a.m. after a resident of an apartment complex in the 6500 block of Arlington Road reported hearing what they believed were gunshots. The caller then saw person on the ground in a pavilion in Bruce Park, JSO said during a news conference at the scene.

    The identity of the victim was not released. Police said he is between 20 and 30 years old and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated, police said.

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Diane Wilford
    2d ago
    not the Arlington or Bruce Park anymore that i enjoyed in my childhood. So sad!
    John Doe
    2d ago
    🙏🏾
    View all comments

