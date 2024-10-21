Open in App
    TIPS: Practicing bus safety during National School Bus Safety Week

    By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ld5Qr_0wGBpNT000

    The biggest concern a majority of parents have about the school’s system is their child’s safety, according to a 2024 survey by school transportation company Zūm.

    This is highlighted during National School Bus Safety Week from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25.

    To help make sure everyone stays safe, Zūm has a list of tips:

    • Keep a safe distance: Students should stand at least 10 feet away from the edge of the road when waiting for the bus.
    • Always cross in front: Students should walk in front of the bus, never behind it. Before crossing in front of the bus, students should wait for the driver’s signal to cross.
    • Do not pass: Florida drivers are required by law to stop for stopped school buses that are displaying flashing red lights and a stop arm. However, on divided highway, drivers going the opposite direction are not required to stop.
    • Shine bright: Bright clothing and reflective gear on jackets, shoes, hats, and backpacks increase a student’s odds of being seen by drivers, especially if students are traveling at dawn or dusk.
    • Meet your kids at the stop: People meeting children at the bus stop after school should wait on the side where the child will be dropped off, not across the street.

