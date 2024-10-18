Open in App
    Talking the Tropics w/ Mike: Caribbean is the area to monitor for tropical development

    By Mike Buresh,

    2 days ago

    The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared! ..... First Alert Hurricane Preparation Guide ... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide ... Georgia Hurricane Guide .

    WATCH “ Preparing for the Storm

    WATCH “ The Ins & Outs of Hurricane Season

    READ the First Alert Hurricane Center “ Preparation Guide

    LISTEN “ First Alert Weather, Preparing for the Storm. The behaviors that could put your family at risk this hurricane season

    Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) * here *.

    ***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! ****

    Tropics threats for Jacksonville/NE Florida/SE Georgia: None.

    “Buresh Bottom Line”:

    * There is no named storm aimed at the U.S. this week through the weekend!

    * The SW Atlantic, Greater Antilles & Caribbean are areas to monitor for possible tropical development.

    * “ Mighty Milton ” - Buresh Blog - recap of the hurricane including the forecast.

    * “ The Hell that was Helene ” - Buresh Blog.

    The Atlantic Basin Overview:

    (1) The tropical wave - ‘L-94′ continues to produce a “ball” of moderate convection while moving swiftly toward the west. This wave will bring some gusty showers & t’storms to Puerto Rico through early Saturday... & to Hispaniola & perhaps Cuba over the weekend. The overall environment is not particularly hospitable for tropical development with increasing shear & - especially - overall sinking air across a good part of the Atlantic Basin. Helping to “protect” the Lower 48 is a strong upper level trough that is driving a strong cold front deep into the Gulf & SW Atlantic.

    The ‘HorizonAI’ global model - the First Alert Weather Team is one of the few in the world with access to this model & a model that was pretty solid for Helene & Milton - has been steadily weak with this tropical wave.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3euHzZ_0wC7W3ol00

    (2) Disturbance ‘95-L’ has caused an increase in convection over the Western Caribbean with low pressure trying to become more organized while “jumping” around a bit as convection pulses. This low will move ashore Saturday so has limited time to become more organized, but it’s possible a tropical depression or storm could form before moving inland over Belize & the Yucatan Peninsula while moving west/northwest. Flooding & mudslides will be a threat for Belize, Honduras, Guatemala & Nicaragua & nearby areas into the weekend.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h42fF_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xn73d_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2LbB_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32z9Ki_0wC7W3ol00

    Climavision ‘HorizonAI’ global model is below & has been a good “steady eddy” & compromise between other models this hurricane season. The forecast map below is for early Sat., Oct. 19th showing ‘94-L’ nothing more than a weak open wave in the vicinity of Hispaniola. The model now shows a depression or low end tropical storm moving into Belize. The ‘Horizon’ does develop a tropical cyclone over the Southwest Caribbean toward the end of the month - Wed., Oct. 30 - an area strongly favored late in the hurricane season... not to mention a “hot spot” this season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Ut8Y_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uDPdh_0wC7W3ol00

    ‘Velocity potential anomalies’ below shows “sinking” air (brown lines) across the Atlantic Basin. With sinking air, tropical development can occur but overall conditions are not as conducive as when there is overall rising (green lines) air where convection is active. An upward “pulse” over the Atlantic is due again in Nov.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPKsv_0wC7W3ol00

    Milton track & winds last week:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7k4W_0wC7W3ol00

    Remarkable accuracy by the Nat. Hurricane Center with the very first advisory issued Sat., Oct. 5th for Milton’s landfall 4 1/2 days later:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KTXYY_0wC7W3ol00

    REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *not* recommended & will not keep glass from breaking. Instead close curtains & blinds.

    Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or where damage might occur.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0wC7W3ol00

    The upper oceanic heat content (UOHC) [tropical cyclone heat potential/TCHP] across the SW Atlantic, Gulf & Caribbean is very high:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05EjK7_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHfCj_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PONXM_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0wC7W3ol00

    Water vapor loop (dark blue/yellow is dry mid & upper level air):

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpQuE_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0wC7W3ol00

    October tropical cyclone origins:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dIOcq_0wC7W3ol00

    Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin for October:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xT6of_0wC7W3ol00

    Wind shear (red - strong shear; green - low shear):

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgjuH_0wC7W3ol00



    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JgKB5_0wC7W3ol00

    Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa driven by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air = yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that *can* interfere with the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the dust plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable (we’ve already seen this with Beryl & Debby this year). In my personal opinion, there is way too much “hoopla” about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, the peak of Saharan dust typically is in June & July.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0wC7W3ol00

    2024 names..... “Nadine” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18 (the last time this year’s list was used)... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20, Ida in ‘21 & Fiona & Ian in ‘22]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous because of the ‘04 season when Charley, Frances, Jeanne & Ivan - all retired names - hit Florida within a matter of about 6 weeks. The WMO decided - beginning in 2021 - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0wC7W3ol00

    Hurricane season climatology:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZTqOd_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0wC7W3ol00

    East Atlantic:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0wC7W3ol00

    Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0wC7W3ol00

    Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0wC7W3ol00

    Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic. The colors will brighten greatly as the water warms to greater depths deeper into the season:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsyW4_0wC7W3ol00

    Sea surface temp. anomalies:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v24NR_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0wC7W3ol00

    SE U.S. surface map:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0wC7W3ol00

    Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0wC7W3ol00

    Surface analysis of the Gulf:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0wC7W3ol00

    Caribbean:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0wC7W3ol00

    Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48, 72 & 96 hours respectively:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fGpiV_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057P3i_0wC7W3ol00


    East & Central Pacific:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elT8F_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rx0gv_0wC7W3ol00

    Central Pacific:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yuSG_0wC7W3ol00

    Hawaii satellite imagery:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20uHtZ_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2Tr4_0wC7W3ol00

    West Pacific:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0wC7W3ol00

    Global tropical activity:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jflRw_0wC7W3ol00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eODq9_0wC7W3ol00


