    Chilly morning, warming trend into the weekend

    By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUL8U_0wBvCOxv00

    Sweater and jackets will be needed this morning.

    • We are starting off the day with a few clouds in spots
    • Chilly inland temperatures in the 40s.
    • 50s in Downtown JAX this morning, 60s along the coast
    • Dry morning commute
    • Sweaters, jackets and coats needed this AM!
    • Highs today in the lower to mid 70s
    • Breezy onshore winds out of the east-northeast today
    • Isolated sprinkle/shower possible closer to Duval and St. Johns beaches.
    • Tomorrow morning will be in the 50s inland and 60s along the coast
    • This weekend will feature a few isolated showers in NE Florida coming in off the Atlantic. A lot of dry hours
    • Highs this weekend rebound to the upper 70s

    TROPICS:

    • No active storms.
    • Two areas are being watched for potential development. Neither of them pose a threat to the US at this time.

    TODAY: Chilly start, Partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated coastal sprinkle. HIGH: 74

    TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. LOW: 56 (60s at the coast)

    SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, isolated shower. 56/77

    SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, isolated shower. 62/78

    MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated shower. 62/79

    TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 62/80

    WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 61/80

    THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 59/82

