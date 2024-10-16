Members of R.E.M., The Black Crowes, and Screaming Trees have formed a new supergroup!

Over the years we’ve seen some pretty cool collaborations between bands that ultimately get dubbed “supergroup”.

According to the members of a trio of classic acts, a new one has just formed!

The Silverlites are made up of R.E.M.’s Peter Buck, The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson, and Screaming Trees’ Barrett Martin, and singer Joseph Arthur.

The album was written and produced during the pandemic, but is only now finally seeing the light of day.

The lead single for the band is named “Don’t Go, Don’t Stay” and sounds exactly like what you think a supergroup made up of R.E.M., The Black Crowes, and Screaming Trees would sound like!

Read more on this newly formed supergroup at Consequence .