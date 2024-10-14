Open in App
    How to check to see if you are eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Milton

    By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ufF7_0w60yfPS00

    President Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Florida following Hurricane Milton’s devastation. This declaration provides federal disaster assistance to support the recovery efforts in the areas most affected by the storm.

    Residents of several North Florida counties are now eligible to receive assistance, which can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans, and other recovery programs.

    FEMA is also providing financial support to state, tribal, and local governments, as well as private nonprofit organizations to help fund recovery efforts, including debris removal and emergency protective measures .

    How to Apply for Assistance:

    Individuals and business owners who wish to apply for assistance can do so through the following channels:

    • Online: DisasterAssistance.gov
    • Phone: Call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362
    • FEMA App: Available for download on mobile devices

    Areas Eligible for Assistance:

    The following counties and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida are eligible for individual and public assistance:

    • Brevard
    • Charlotte
    • Citrus
    • Clay
    • Collier
    • DeSoto
    • Duval
    • Flagler
    • Glades
    • Hardee
    • Hendry
    • Hernando
    • Highlands
    • Hillsborough
    • Indian River
    • Lake
    • Lee
    • Manatee
    • Marion
    • Martin
    • Okeechobee
    • Orange
    • Osceola
    • Palm Beach
    • Pasco
    • Pinellas
    • Polk
    • Putnam
    • Sarasota
    • Seminole
    • St. Johns
    • St. Lucie
    • Sumter
    • Volusia

