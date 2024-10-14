Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WOKV

    15-year-old driver killed in Jacksonville crash, FHP looking for driver who ran away from scene

    By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BK8pZ_0w5wIX1Y00

    A 15-year-old boy is dead after the car he was driving was rear-ended on Interstate 95 around Butler Boulevard just after 9 p.m. Sunday. The child had a 16-year-old passenger who was not injured, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

    >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

    The 15-year-old was driving a black Toyota Tacoma northbound on I-95 in the outside travel lane when a white Honda Civic hit the rear of the Tacoma causing it to rollover, the news release states.

    The driver of the Honda ran from the crash scene on foot and was not caught, the news release states. The 15-year-old driver was taken to Wolfson’s Hospital where he died.

    [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks ]

    [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

    Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA20 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Meet The Energetic & Cuddly Puppy Found Abandoned Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC8 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard1 day ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy