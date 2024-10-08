Open in App
    Jacksonville police release photo of armed robbery suspects

    By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21F9Cd_0vyQ5w4E00

    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released photos Monday of two people they said are involved in an armed robbery. Police released the photo on its Facebook page and did not state anything about the crime.

    “Detectives with JSO’s Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit are working a reported Armed Robbery and we are seeking the community’s assistance,” the post states. “The investigation has produced the two pictured suspects as having been involved in the crime and we are attempting to identify them.”

    >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

    Anyone with information on these individuals is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org .

    Armed Robbery Suspects Sought - Please Share Detectives with JSO’s Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit are working a...

    Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 7, 2024

    [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks ]

    [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

    Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

