    Talking the Tropics w/ Mike: Caribbean/Gulf poss development to be slow...Atlantic remains active

    By Mike Buresh,

    2 days ago

    The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared! ..... First Alert Hurricane Preparation Guide ... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide ... Georgia Hurricane Guide .

    STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app

    FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android

    WATCH “ Preparing for the Storm

    WATCH “ The Ins & Outs of Hurricane Season

    READ the First Alert Hurricane Center “ Preparation Guide

    LISTEN “ First Alert Weather, Preparing for the Storm. The behaviors that could put your family at risk this hurricane season

    Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) * here *.

    ***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! ****

    Tropics threats for Jacksonville/NE Florida/SE Georgia: None.

    “Buresh Bottom Line”:

    * Isaac staying far to the east & north over the open N. Atlantic & soon to become post-tropical

    * “Joyce” over the Central Atlantic soon to dissipate.

    * Eastern Atlantic depression will likely become a large & strong hurricane over the Eastern & Central Atlantic followed by another developing tropical cyclone.

    * Eye on potential tropical development over or near the Caribbean & Gulf of Mexico during the upcoming week.

    The Atlantic Basin Overview:

    (1) Low pressure is again forecast to form over the Western Caribbean while moving northward over the Gulf of Mexico with potential tropical development in the longer term - roughly in the period Oct. 4 - 10th. Broad low pressure is already evident but any more concentrated low pressure would seem to be at least several days away.

    For the moment - as one would expect beyond 5-7 days - forecast models are showing many mixed signals with poor consistency. As a whole... global models have recently trended generally trended weaker with a “north camp” & a “south camp”. BUT the models could always reverse this trend too, of course. The GFS had been one of the more aggressive models but is now showing a weaker landfall on the Gulf coast by early next week (was erratic but consistently strong w/ Helene)... the European model is slower, weaker & farther south (had a slow, weak & west bias with Helene) taking a system across Central Florida by early next week... & the Canadian model has trended south & generally weaker & similar to the European model. The Climavision ‘Horizon AI’ global model was quite strong & pointed to the Big Bend (again!) but has recently trended a bit south & definitely not as strong. The ‘Horizon’ was quite good with Helene. Overall - the global long range forecast models are showing more disorganized, at times multiple low pressures vs. a strong hurricane. But beware! - this could always change... & there is a pretty consistent signal for at least several days of heavy rain for Florida & nearby areas of the Southeast U.S. very late this week through the weekend into at least early next week.

    Suffice to say at this point the area will need to be closely monitored. It does appear an upper level - 500mb - trough of low pressure diving down into the Eastern U.S. will have a lot to do with where the eventual possible Gulf low might go. A deeper trough will tend to draw any disturbance northward. However, if the trough axis is far enough east, the disturbance could get shunted more east before turning north or northeast. Bottom line is it’s still too early to determine exactly what will come of the eventual Gulf disturbance & where it might go.

    Climavision’s HorizonAI Global Model (this model uses its own data & analysis for initialization of each model run + some AI input) valid for late Sat., Oct. 5 (trend is slower, a bit more south & weaker):

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wJoQs_0vokHsLh00

    This is the ‘Horizon’ 500 mb (upper level) forecasts for early Mon., Oct 7th showing the digging trough into the Northeast U.S. with more of a “baggy” trough to the south interacting with a possible Gulf low. It’s possible the strong trough could miss the Gulf low complicating the ultimate track & intensity scenario even more.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z28Y7_0vokHsLh00

    7-day forecast rainfall:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grPVz_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h42fF_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32z9Ki_0vokHsLh00

    (2) “Isaac” formed Wed. evening, Sept. 25th over the North Atlantic & became a hurricane but is moving over much cooler water while transitioning to a post-tropical low & strong ocean storm. The avg. date for the 9th named Atlantic storm is Sept. 16th... the avg. date for the 6th Atlantic hurricane of the season is not until Oct. 15th.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14wuw3_0vokHsLh00

    (4) Joyce formed Fri. morning. The 10th Atlantic named storm develops on average Sept. 22. Joyce will not have a very long life span & is about to dissipate over the Central Atlantic.

    (5) Another strong tropical wave - ‘ L-90 ′ was upgraded to tropical depression #12 Sunday afternoon & will soon be “Kirk”. Early indications are that #12 will become an intense hurricane but will not likely be able to make it across the Atlantic (should turn north over the Central Atlantic). Another strong tropical wave trails #12 & will likely develop. But the Bermuda High remains weaker & displaced to the east/northeast allowing for a nice & early alleyway over the Central Atlantic for which tropical systems can follow keeping them far from any land areas.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2LbB_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xn73d_0vokHsLh00

    ‘Velocity potential anomalies’ below shows far less “sinking” air (brown lines) across the Atlantic Basin. With sinking air, tropical development can occur but overall conditions are not as conducive as when there is overall rising (green lines) air where convection is active. This “pulse” of upward motion has moved eastward & appears to be helping the active period of tropical activity across the Atlantic that will continue into the first couple weeks of October.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPKsv_0vokHsLh00

    REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *not* recommended & will not keep glass from breaking. Instead close curtains & blinds.

    Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or where damage might occur.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0vokHsLh00

    The upper oceanic heat content (UOHC) [tropical cyclone heat potential/TCHP] across the SW Atlantic, Gulf & Caribbean is very high:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05EjK7_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHfCj_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PONXM_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0vokHsLh00

    Water vapor loop (dark blue/yellow is dry mid & upper level air):

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpQuE_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0vokHsLh00

    September tropical cyclone origins (early season breeding grounds are the Gulf &/or Western Caribbean:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13C0yw_0vokHsLh00

    Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin for September (2 hurricane so far, 3 tropical storms):

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wocNv_0vokHsLh00

    Wind shear (red - strong shear; green - low shear):

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgjuH_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8al_0vokHsLh00



    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JgKB5_0vokHsLh00

    Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa driven by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air = yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that *can* interfere with the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the dust plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable (we’ve already seen this with Beryl & Debby this year). In my personal opinion, there is way too much “hoopla” about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, the peak of Saharan dust typically is in June & July.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0vokHsLh00

    2024 names..... “Kirk” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18 (the last time this year’s list was used)... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20, Ida in ‘21 & Fiona & Ian in ‘22]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous because of the ‘04 season when Charley, Frances, Jeanne & Ivan - all retired names - hit Florida within a matter of about 6 weeks. The WMO decided - beginning in 2021 - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHLp9_0vokHsLh00

    Peak of the hurricane season Sept. 10th:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZTqOd_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0vokHsLh00

    East Atlantic:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0vokHsLh00

    Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0vokHsLh00

    Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0vokHsLh00

    Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic. The colors will brighten greatly as the water warms to greater depths deeper into the season:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsyW4_0vokHsLh00

    Sea surface temp. anomalies:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v24NR_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0vokHsLh00

    SE U.S. surface map:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0vokHsLh00

    Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0vokHsLh00

    Surface analysis of the Gulf:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0vokHsLh00

    Caribbean:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0vokHsLh00

    Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48, 72 & 96 hours respectively:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fGpiV_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057P3i_0vokHsLh00


    East & Central Pacific:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elT8F_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rx0gv_0vokHsLh00

    Central Pacific:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yuSG_0vokHsLh00

    Hawaii satellite imagery:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20uHtZ_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2Tr4_0vokHsLh00

    West Pacific:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0vokHsLh00

    Global tropical activity:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0vokHsLh00

    “Jebi” is forecast to stay just east of Japan:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7tO8_0vokHsLh00

    “Krathon”:

    Pretty major hit on Taiwan Tuesday...

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xYetx_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jflRw_0vokHsLh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eODq9_0vokHsLh00


