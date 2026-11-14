Woburn’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who like fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Woburn, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00 – $25.40 per hour

Help prep and serve hot and cold foods at the deli and prepared foods counters while keeping cases stocked and fresh. Good fit if you like customer service, staying busy on your feet, and want access to store discounts, PTO, and other Whole Benefits as a part-time team member.

Employer: Talkin' Tacos

Location: Woburn, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the back-of-house team, run daily kitchen operations, and keep food quality and safety on point in a high-energy taco spot. Comes with medical benefits, weekly pay, PTO, shift meals/discounts, and a clear path to grow your leadership career in restaurants.

Employer: Krave Kitchen & Bar

Location: Woburn, MA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $30.00 – $50.00 per hour (plus tips, based on listing)

Serve guests at a busy local restaurant and bar and make strong hourly earnings if you have at least 1–2 years of serving experience. This is a long-term, non-seasonal role with health insurance, employee discount, paid sick time, and PTO, ideal if you can work nights and weekends.

If something here looks like a fit, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.