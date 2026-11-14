Woburn’s dental scene is busy right now, and one local practice is growing fast. If you like helping patients and want steady, in-person work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Athena Dental Group

Athena Dental Group Location: Woburn, MA (also works in Nashua, NH)

(also works in Nashua, NH) Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $22.00 – $25.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), dental insurance, paid time off

This role starts at the front desk and trains you to become a dental assistant—no dental experience needed. Great fit if you’ve worked in hospitality or customer service, like learning new skills, and can work weekends.

Employer: Athena Dental Group

Athena Dental Group Location: Woburn, MA

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $26.00 – $29.00 per hour

This is a leadership role in a family-owned, state-of-the-art office that prides itself on being anti-corporate and no-drama. Ideal if you’re organized, people-focused, and want to run the day-to-day of a busy practice while building long-term patient relationships.

Employer: Athena Dental Group

Athena Dental Group Location: Woburn, MA

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $26.00 – $29.00 per hour

Education: High school or equivalent (preferred)

This hybrid role mixes chairside assisting with front desk duties in a modern, fast-paced office. Good for someone who enjoys both patient care and admin work and wants to be a key, trusted team member.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and flexibility than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.