Woburn has a nice mix of steady daytime driving work and flexible side gigs right now. If you like being on the road, there are a few solid options to check out.

Employer: Elior / Corporate Chefs

Elior / Corporate Chefs Location: Woburn, MA (Elite Vending)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $22–$23 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, no nights, weekends, or holidays

Drive for a corporate dining team, moving food and supplies between locations. You get weekly pay, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, 9 paid holidays), and a steady weekday schedule with growth opportunities.

Employer: Airport Courier Service (ACS)

Location: Woburn, MA (BOS operation)

Type: Independent contractor

Pay: From $300/week flat + commission on driving assignments

Schedule: Overnight on-call, Fri–Wed (8 p.m.–7 a.m.)

Overnight on-call role pulling parts at a Woburn warehouse and running courier routes when needed. Good fit if you have a cargo van or SUV, want extra income, and can be reachable during late-night hours.

Employer: Circuit

Location: Woburn, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20/hour

Schedule: Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m. & Mon–Fri 3 p.m.–7 p.m. (on-call weekdays)

Drive electric shuttles in a set service area while acting as a friendly guide for locals and visitors. Great if you enjoy talking with people, know the area, and want a fun, eco-friendly driving job with flexible hours.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.