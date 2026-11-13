Woburn’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially around AI and robotics. If you’re into data, motion planning, or Copilot-style agents, there are some strong roles worth a look.

Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health

Beth Israel Lahey Health Location: Woburn, MA (large regional health system)

(large regional health system) Type: Full-time, VP-level

Salary: $370,000 – $400,000 base, plus potential performance bonus

Lead an AI-first analytics strategy for a major healthcare network, turning Epic EHR and enterprise data into real-time insights and decision support. Ideal if you have 15+ years in healthcare data/analytics, deep AI/ML experience, and want to own enterprise data, AI governance, and a large, multi-disciplinary team.

Employer: Motion Recruitment (hiring for an innovative robotics company)

(hiring for an innovative robotics company) Location: Woburn, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role building motion planning for a multi-axis robotic platform used in automated tire changing and wheel balancing. You’ll own ROS 2 / MoveIt 2 motion planning, work directly with hardware, and tackle collision-aware trajectories, kinematics, and real-time control in a small, fast-moving team.

Employer: Robotics Technologies

Location: Woburn, MA

Type: Contract (12+ months) – W-2, 1099, or C2C

– Pay: $90/hour (C2C)

Contract role focused on agentic AI and generative AI using Microsoft Copilot Studio, Microsoft AI Foundry, OpenAI, Anthropic, and AWS Bedrock. Great fit if you have 5+ years dev experience, 2+ years in AI/ML/GenAI, and are comfortable with Power Platform, Azure/AWS, LLMs, RAG, and API integrations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Woburn’s AI and robotics hiring tends to move fast and stay active.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.