Woburn’s healthcare scene is busy right now—great mix of clinical and patient-facing roles, many with flexible hours and solid benefits.

Here are a few standout openings worth a look:

Employer: Warby Parker–affiliated independent optometry practice

Warby Parker–affiliated independent optometry practice Location: Woburn, MA (Woburn Village)

Type: Full-time Optometrist

Optometrist Salary: Competitive base + variable compensation (range not listed)

New store opening next to a Warby Parker retail shop. You’ll run comprehensive eye exams in a modern digital exam lane, prescribe glasses/contacts, and partner closely with the store team to grow the exam side of the business. Strong fit if you’re a licensed OD in MA who likes tech-forward care, patient relationships, and a mix of clinical work plus some business growth.

Employer: The Klinic by KSW Medical Aesthetics

Location: Woburn & Winchester, MA

Type: Part-time / Per Diem (20–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $22/hour

Luxury medical spa role supporting injectables, lasers, and skin treatments. You’ll prep meds and syringes, assist during procedures, manage charts/photos, and float between Woburn and Winchester. Great for experienced MAs or nursing students who want hands-on aesthetic experience, mentorship from NP-led providers, and team discounts on treatments.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Woburn, MA

Type: Part-time Pharmacist

Pharmacist Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based rehab pharmacy role where you oversee daily pharmacy operations, interpret/compound/dispense meds, and sit on the interdisciplinary care team. Comes with medical, dental, vision (even for part-time), PTO that accrues, tuition help, and a 401(k) with company match. Ideal if you’re a licensed pharmacist in MA looking for meaningful, patient-impact work close to home.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Woburn tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.