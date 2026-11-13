Woburn neighbors are giving away some fun and useful free items this week. Take a look below and see if something fits your home, hobbies, or gift list.

Item: Electric makeup brush cleaner , never used, still in box

Electric , never used, Condition: New/unused

New/unused Location: Woburn, Middlesex County, Massachusetts (Woburn south)

Details: Great if you use makeup brushes often and want a quick way to clean them. Since it’s still in the box, it should be ready to plug in and go.

Great if you use makeup brushes often and want a quick way to clean them. Since it’s still in the box, it should be ready to plug in and go. Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Orchid Lego kit , 18+ , 608 pieces

, , Location: Woburn, Middlesex County, Massachusetts (Woburn High School Area)

Details: A detailed Lego set meant for adults (or older teens). Nice for display once built. The poster notes a Fair Chance Policy , meaning they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets it so more people can reply.

A detailed Lego set meant for adults (or older teens). Nice for display once built. The poster notes a , meaning they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets it so more people can reply. Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Bloxels game – a tool to make your own video games with characters, art, and stories

– a tool to with characters, art, and stories Location: Woburn, Middlesex County, Massachusetts (Woburn High School Area)

Details: Lets you build and play Bloxels games on the web, at home or school, and share them with others. Good for kids and adults who like creative, hands-on game design. Poster is using a Fair Chance Policy , so they’ll wait before picking a recipient.

Lets you build and play Bloxels games on the web, at home or school, and share them with others. Good for kids and adults who like creative, hands-on game design. Poster is using a , so they’ll wait before picking a recipient. Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Flying Machine – 17" wingspan balsa wood airplane , still shrink wrapped

– , Condition: New in shrink wrap

New in shrink wrap Location: Woburn, Middlesex County, Massachusetts (Woburn High School Area)

Details: Classic balsa wood plane kit, fun for a simple build-and-fly project. Another listing with a Fair Chance Policy , so the giver will wait a bit before choosing who gets it.

Classic balsa wood plane kit, fun for a simple build-and-fly project. Another listing with a , so the giver will wait a bit before choosing who gets it. Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in Woburn tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.