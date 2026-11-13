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Woburn
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Woburn Right Now
9 days ago
Woburn neighbors are giving away some fun and useful free items this week. Take a look below and see if something fits your home, hobbies, or gift list.
Makeup brush cleaner (Woburn south)
- Item: Electric makeup brush cleaner, never used, still in box
- Condition: New/unused
- Location: Woburn, Middlesex County, Massachusetts (Woburn south)
- Details: Great if you use makeup brushes often and want a quick way to clean them. Since it’s still in the box, it should be ready to plug in and go.
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Orchid Lego Kit (Woburn High School Area)
- Item: Orchid Lego kit, 18+, 608 pieces
- Location: Woburn, Middlesex County, Massachusetts (Woburn High School Area)
- Details: A detailed Lego set meant for adults (or older teens). Nice for display once built. The poster notes a Fair Chance Policy, meaning they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets it so more people can reply.
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Bloxels Game (Woburn High School Area)
- Item: Bloxels game – a tool to make your own video games with characters, art, and stories
- Location: Woburn, Middlesex County, Massachusetts (Woburn High School Area)
- Details: Lets you build and play Bloxels games on the web, at home or school, and share them with others. Good for kids and adults who like creative, hands-on game design. Poster is using a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait before picking a recipient.
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Flying Machine (Woburn High School Area)
- Item: Flying Machine – 17" wingspan balsa wood airplane, still shrink wrapped
- Condition: New in shrink wrap
- Location: Woburn, Middlesex County, Massachusetts (Woburn High School Area)
- Details: Classic balsa wood plane kit, fun for a simple build-and-fly project. Another listing with a Fair Chance Policy, so the giver will wait a bit before choosing who gets it.
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free items in Woburn tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.