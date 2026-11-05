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🏭 Woburn Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Openings
Woburn has a solid mix of shop, warehouse, and light industrial work right now. If you like working with your hands and staying active, these roles are worth a look.
Boyd Thermal by Eaton - Brazer B-2
- Employer: Boyd
- Location: Woburn, MA (On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work as a Brazer B Grade 24/8 at a global thermal solutions company. This is a steady, on-site production role with structured hiring and a clear focus on equal opportunity and fair evaluation.
Order Processing Specialist
- Employer: Bioss Inc.
- Location: Woburn, MA 01801 (In person)
- Type: Part-time (20–25 hrs/week)
- Salary: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour
Part-time warehouse role focused on picking, packing, and shipping domestic and international orders. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can handle inventory work, and want steady hours with light computer use and life insurance benefits.
Restoration Shop & Operations Assistant
- Employer: Trefler's / Manzi Appraisers & Restoration
- Location: 22 Prospect Street, Unit 8, Woburn, MA 01801 (Onsite with some travel)
- Type: Part-time (~24 hrs/week)
- Salary: $20.00 per hour
Hands-on shop job helping with woodworking, furniture repair, refinishing, and moving fine art and antiques. Great if you enjoy tools, want to learn restoration skills, and like varied days with flexible schedule, PTO, and growth potential.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume soon—good local roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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