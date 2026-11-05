🚧 Woburn Construction & Trades: Multiple Hands-On Openings

Woburn’s trades scene is busy, with solid options whether you’re already skilled or just starting out. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Accurate Glass, Inc.

Accurate Glass, Inc. Location: Woburn, MA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Other (10–40 hours/week)

Other (10–40 hours/week) Pay: $25.00 – $50.00 per hour

Install, repair, and rekey locks and door hardware for homes and businesses. This is a good fit if you’re mechanically inclined and like problem-solving on-site; you’ll handle everything from key cutting to lockouts and get steady, local work.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Woburn, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work on residential and light commercial plumbing systems—diagnosing issues, repairing fixtures, piping, and water heaters. You’ll get technical training on modern, energy-efficient systems and be part of a safety-focused, team-oriented crew.

Employer: Kamco Supply Corp. of Boston

Location: Woburn, MA

Type: Full-time, 2-year rotational program

Start Date: June 2027

Pay/Benefits: Full-time paid role with salary plus health, dental, life insurance, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, sick time, holidays

A structured 2-year program for technical high school seniors and 2-year college grads who want into the commercial construction world. You’ll rotate through locksmith/field work, estimating, CAD/detailing, and project management, with mentorship and a clear path into long-term roles at Kamco.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Woburn’s trades jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.