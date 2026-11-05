🚚 Woburn, MA Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Woburn’s logistics and manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re early in your career or already seasoned in supply chain. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Parker Hannifin (Parker Chomerics division)

Parker Hannifin (Parker Chomerics division) Location: Woburn, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,890 – $117,300/year + annual incentive program

Plan and control production schedules and material flow for a global Fortune 500 manufacturer with a local HQ and “small company” feel. This role is ideal if you have a BA in Business/Supply Chain, 0–2+ years of experience, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 100% match on first 5%, retirement contribution, PTO, holidays, and tuition support).

Employer: Actalent (supporting a fast-growing manufacturing client)

(supporting a fast-growing manufacturing client) Location: Woburn, MA (fully onsite)

(fully onsite) Type: Contract to Hire, Full-time onsite

Pay: $40.00 – $50.00/hour

Application deadline: November 16, 2026

Own purchasing and supplier management in a multi-facility manufacturing environment serving stable markets like data centers. Good fit if you have 3+ years supply chain experience, are comfortable with MRP/ERP (SAP/Oracle), can read basic engineering drawings, and like hands-on work with suppliers and continuous improvement.

Employer: Woburn Toyota

Location: Woburn, MA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $46,728/year

Keep a busy dealership parts warehouse running smoothly by receiving, stocking, and pulling Toyota parts orders. Great if you have 1+ year warehouse experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, don’t mind working Saturdays (with Mondays off), and want benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles open up once they see strong candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.