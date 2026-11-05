🏥 Woburn, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles

Woburn’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home health to animal care. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people (or pets!) and want steady, meaningful work.

Employer: AMEDISYS HOME HEALTH

AMEDISYS HOME HEALTH Location: Woburn, MA (home hospice)

(home hospice) Salary: $35–$40/hour

Type: Full-time, day shift

Work with patients in their homes, focusing on comfort and dignity at end of life. Strong benefits (medical, PTO, 401(k) match, wellness rewards, counseling support, family leave, and more) plus a fleet vehicle program or mileage pay.

Employer: Ethos Veterinary Health / Massachusetts Veterinary Referral Hospital

Location: Woburn, MA

Salary: $23–$30/hour (based on experience and skills)

(based on experience and skills) Type: Full-time, four 9-hour day shifts, rotating weekends

Join a Level 1 emergency and specialty animal hospital with advanced imaging (CT, MRI, fluoroscopy). Great for vet techs who want high-acuity cases, strong CE support, license reimbursement, 3 weeks’ vacation to start, and big pet-related perks.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Woburn, MA (in-home and facility shifts)

(in-home and facility shifts) Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

(exact rate not listed) Type: Part-time, flexible schedule

Support clients with daily tasks like meals, hygiene, light housekeeping, and companionship. Good fit if you have caregiving experience and want flexible hours, weekly pay, bonuses, and quick start.

Employer: VNA Care

Location: Woburn & Danvers, MA (home visits)

(home visits) Salary: $91,000–$126,000/year (for full-time)

(for full-time) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm, no weekends

Provide OT services in patients’ homes, helping them stay safe and independent. Nonprofit employer with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, generous PTO, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.