🛒 Woburn Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Woburn has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from classic retail to a lottery tech start-up. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: AT&T

Location: Woburn, MA (300 Mishawum Rd)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $44,000–$75,000/year (hourly + uncapped commission)

Help customers pick the right phones, plans, and tech using a consultative sales style. This role stands out for its strong commission potential, solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, big employee discounts), and clear training to grow your sales career.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Woburn, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$21.00/hour + monthly bonus/incentive potential

Step into leadership at a busy convenience store, helping run the team, keep the store looking sharp, and deliver friendly service. Good fit if you have some supervisory experience and want management training, promotion-from-within, and benefits like health coverage, PTO, 401(k), and tuition help.

Employer: Pete's Tire Barns Inc.

Location: Woburn, MA

Type: Likely Full-time (store leadership role)

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role mixing customer service with tire shop operations—you’ll help run the store, schedule staff, handle billing and inventory, and jump in on tire changes and deliveries. Best for someone with 3+ years in the tire industry, a clean driver’s license, and who doesn’t mind physical work and staying active all day.

Employer: JACKPOT

Location: Woburn, MA (on-site)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19/hour

Join a start-up handling in-store lottery ticket operations—processing orders, running equipment, and keeping things organized. Great if you want evenings/weekends, like fast-paced work, and are curious about operations at a growing tech-focused company, with perks like 401(k), sick time, and regular learning events.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.