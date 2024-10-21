Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WNTZ

    Trump bashes FEMA, NC governor as he tours Helene storm damage

    By Brett SamuelsThe Hill,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTq47_0wFxicLX00

    Former President Trump on Monday attacked the federal response to Hurricane Helene by repeating debunked claims about funding and bashed North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) during a stop in storm-ravaged Asheville, N.C.

    Trump met with local officials and viewed damage from Hurricane Helene ahead of a pair of campaign events in the Tar Heel State. The former president praised the enthusiasm of voters despite the storm damage amid sizable early turnout , but he also swiped at his political opponents over the response to Helene.

    Trump told reporters he would be in favor of Congress returning early from recess to approve more disaster response funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

    “You know, in theory they’re supposed to have it, but they spent a lot of money on bringing illegal migrants, people that came into our country illegally, and taking them in and all of the money they spent. Numbers that nobody can even believe. So they don’t have any money for people that live here,” Trump said, calling FEMA’s response “a disgrace.”

    The White House and local officials in affected areas have for weeks pushed back on similar claims from Trump and his allies, making clear that FEMA’s disaster relief fund is specifically allocated for natural disaster response. The agency has separate programs administered by the Department of Homeland Security to shelter migrants.

    The former president was asked about a recent report that an armed man in North Carolina was threatening FEMA workers, and whether his rhetoric attacking the agency made it harder to respond to the storm.

    “Well, I think you have to let people know how they’re doing,” Trump said. “If they’re doing a poor job we’re supposed to not say it?”

    Asked about Cooper’s handling of the storm, Trump said he was “not hearing the good things about the governor here like I’m hearing about the governor in Georgia, as an example.”

    “I’m hearing the governor in Georgia’s done a very good job, and I don’t really know the governor here. But I’m not hearing that he’s done a very good job. So that’s the only thing I can say,” Trump said.

    Cooper on Monday was also in Asheville alongside FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

    Trump has for weeks attacked the federal response to Hurricane Helene, which tore through Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, killing more than 200 people and causing catastrophic damage. He previously visited Georgia and met with Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

    President Biden and Vice President Harris both visited affected areas earlier this month and met with local officials on the ground. Biden in particular has blasted Trump for making false and misleading claims about the storm response, warning it could prevent people from getting the help they need.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ-TV FOX 48 | CenLANow.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    3 killed, 8 injured during Mississippi trail ride shooting
    WNTZ2 days ago
    Louisiana Tech student killed in drunk driving incident
    WNTZ1 day ago
    Delta crew member reportedly made Marine remove ‘threatening’ shirt: What is the dress code on planes?
    WNTZ2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    WNTZ22 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WNTZ1 day ago
    Judge to decide if Ten Commandments can be posted in Louisiana classrooms
    WNTZ1 day ago
    Decomposed body found in abandoned home on Cypress Street, Mamou authorities say
    WNTZ1 day ago
    Study shows Louisiana highway deaths down by 10% in 2023
    WNTZ1 day ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    WNTZ1 day ago
    Member of Little Rock Nine born in East Texas dies at age 83
    WNTZ2 days ago
    Hillsborough County man says checks for hurricane damage triggered bank account lockout
    WNTZ4 hours ago
    Undercover investigation leads to drug arrests in Grant and Rapides Parishes
    WNTZ2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    This Week in Louisiana Politics: voting, TOPS, and energy
    WNTZ1 day ago
    California woman slashed dog’s throat, left it alive in trash: Sacramento deputies
    WNTZ2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Surfer dies after being struck, impaled by swordfish
    WNTZ19 hours ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Driver’s dashcam video shows suspected staged collision in NYC: ‘I’m pretty furious’
    WNTZ1 day ago
    1 dead, 1 injured after crash in St. Helena Parish
    WNTZ2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Sheinbaum vows to investigate murder, beheading of Mexican mayor
    WNTZ2 days ago
    Major baby retailer to close all its stores — again
    WNTZ1 day ago
    ‘Thicc boi’ black bear spotted in Colorado ‘takes the cake’
    WNTZ1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy