VPSO Arrest Report: Leesville man arrested for second-degree battery

LEESVILLE, La. ( WNTZ ) — Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) has announced several recent arrests made by the department on October 18, 2024.

Kimberly Ann Wallace Condon Alexander, 57, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with one count of remaining after being forbidden and one count of improper telephone communication. Her bond was set at $2,381. Alexander posted bond and was released.

Jensen Condon, 28, of Leesville, faced the same charges of remaining after being forbidden and improper telephone communication. Condon’s bond was also set at $2,381, which was posted, leading to their release.

Jason Smith, 29, of Leesville, was arrested on one count of aggravated second-degree battery. Bond has not yet been set, and Smith remains in the custody of the VPSO jail.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

