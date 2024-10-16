Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WNTZ

    Breaux Bridge man faces 59 counts of sex trafficking of children, authorities say

    By Emily Enfinger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XKw1_0w97o69c00

    ST. MARTINVILLE, La. ( KLFY ) — A 32-year-old Breaux Bridge man is accused of soliciting children for sex in exchange for gifts and money, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

    The sheriff’s office announced in a news release Tuesday that Javien Demouchet was arrested on warrants Tuesday afternoon. He faces 59 counts of trafficking of children for sexual purposes.

    The sheriff’s office said that those charges regard one juvenile victim but the investigation remains ongoing concerning other possible victims, which may lead to additional charges.

    According to the news release, investigators received a complaint in July about suspected indecent behavior with a juvenile.

    “During the course of the investigation, Investigators learned that Javien Demouchet was soliciting minors for sex in exchange for money and/or gifts,” the sheriff’s office said.

    Demouchet was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

    Latest News

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ-TV FOX 48 | CenLANow.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NOAA releases 2024-25 winter weather outlook: Here’s what to expect
    WNTZ1 day ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle requests DA meeting; says boys’ motive was greed
    WNTZ22 hours ago
    It’s more dangerous to drive at night in these states than anywhere else in the US
    WNTZ6 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Pineville murder suspect arrested in Alexandria
    WNTZ1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Study says sleeping in on weekends lowers your heart disease risk by 20%
    WNTZ8 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady7 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Woman killed in shooting at Cleco Drive apartments; suspect at large
    WNTZ1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    7-year-old crashes one school bus into another during apparent training in Missouri
    WNTZ1 day ago
    The Odd Reasons Cats Head-Butt You
    Vision Pet Care17 days ago
    Liam Payne died from ‘multiple traumas,’ ‘internal and external bleeding,’ autopsy reveals
    WNTZ1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Acting CBP commissioner says fentanyl seizures are up and illegal migration is down
    WNTZ9 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Mitzi Gaynor, ‘South Pacific’ star, dies at 93
    WNTZ1 day ago
    WATCH: Dolphins swim through neon blue bioluminescent waters off San Diego
    WNTZ7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy