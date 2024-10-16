Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WNTZ

    Wife, mother, attorney shares hardships to inspire others

    By Jacque Jovic,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2f9a_0w97iyVV00

    SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Hilary Wooley is an Ivy League-educated corporate attorney, married to Oscar-award-winning filmmaker Willi am Joyce . She’s also the mother of thriving teenage twins. She’s living what some may call a real-life fairytale.

    But it wasn’t always this way.

    “You can think of everything, every horrible thing that somebody could go through, through divorce, and I went through it,” Wooley shared. “And it can happen to anybody.”

    It happened to her twice.

    “After my second divorce I was a million dollars in debt, not kidding. It wasn’t necessarily my debt, but you know community property, they have to come after somebody and it was me and I had to find my way out of that,” Wooley explained. “I had to dig my way out of that, fighting with the IRS, trying to sell property and I was really grateful to have a career and education to help me.”

    Operation Kindness: Children’s suffering sparks project serving Shreveport

    The importance of education was instilled in her and her three siblings throughout their childhood. Her father grew up in Mexico City, was well-educated and moved to the United States to further his education and career as a chemical and petroleum engineer.

    “He just knew that education was important and he would always tell us ‘La escuela te liberará’, which means school will free you.”

    And it did. The single mom, with two young twins at the time, started over and eventually began sharing her story with others.

    “I can’t have gone through all of that just to have gone through all of that and say that was a really bad time. No, I learned something and I want to share it.”

    She has started sharing advice, wisdom and motivation on her Instagram account, Hilary Vanessa , Wooley is using her past not just to help others, but to also motivate herself.

    “As I come across new hard things, you just use that to remind yourself, ‘Oh, I did it before. Look at all those things I did before. This is going to be okay. I’m going to do it again.”

    Loss of family pet leads to program helping stray cats

    Through perseverance, prioritizing mental health and using hardship to serve others, Hilary has found happy endings are possible.

    “My husband has been through incredibly hard times, losing a wife he loved very much, losing a daughter. When you go through those times and you find each other, you know that things can get better,” Wooley said. “Even despite some of these hard times, life is still good.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ-TV FOX 48 | CenLANow.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NOAA releases 2024-25 winter weather outlook: Here’s what to expect
    WNTZ1 day ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle requests DA meeting; says boys’ motive was greed
    WNTZ22 hours ago
    It’s more dangerous to drive at night in these states than anywhere else in the US
    WNTZ6 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Study says sleeping in on weekends lowers your heart disease risk by 20%
    WNTZ8 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady7 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    Woman killed in shooting at Cleco Drive apartments; suspect at large
    WNTZ1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    7-year-old crashes one school bus into another during apparent training in Missouri
    WNTZ1 day ago
    The Odd Reasons Cats Head-Butt You
    Vision Pet Care17 days ago
    Is this the best Hamburger in Illinos?
    Chicago Food King26 days ago
    Liam Payne died from ‘multiple traumas,’ ‘internal and external bleeding,’ autopsy reveals
    WNTZ1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Acting CBP commissioner says fentanyl seizures are up and illegal migration is down
    WNTZ9 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy