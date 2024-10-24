Open in App
    Party involving NCCU students shuts down roads in Durham, police say

    By Hannah Leyva,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12WSn6_0wKHZ9Y100

    DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A party involving students from North Carolina Central University shut down roads in Durham Wednesday evening, according to police.

    The Durham Police Department said officers were at the scene of “a large party involving NCCU students” in the 700 block of North Hoover Road.

    “It was reported that there were several hundred cars parked up and down the road,” a spokesperson for Durham police said.

    The spokesperson goes on to say that starting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, officers worked to disperse the crowd and traffic was blocked on several roads, including Cheek Road at Interstate 885, Cheek Road at North Hoover Road, Cheek Road at Muldee Street, and Muldee Street at North Hoover Road.

    State Highway Patrol and Durham Parks and Recreation staff were also on the scene to assist, the spokesperson said. NCCU Police were also there since the party involved NC Central students.

    An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation said the closures lasted from approximately 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    The location of the party was about five miles away from the school’s campus south of downtown Durham, which is currently celebrating its homecoming.

