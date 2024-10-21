Open in App
    Josh Stein, Jeff Jackson speak to voters at ECU

    By Olivia WolfsonJordan HoneycuttCourtney Layton,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjNnl_0wGEeS1f00

    GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Key Democrats are campaigning where former President Trump had his rally in Greenville Monday.

    Josh Stein and Jeff Jackson spoke with voters at East Carolina University around 4 p.m. for a final push for the campaign as it approaches less than two weeks. Stein’s main message is putting people first as he talked about helping Helene victims out West.

    He also said as Governor he’ll veto any further restrictions on reproductive rights. Representative Jeff Jackson and EPA administrator Michael Regan also joined. Jackson is running for Attorney General.

    “It shows us that voters understand the stakes of this election. It’s about, honestly, are we moving forward or we’re going to be dragged backward?,” Stein said. “It’s about hope over hate, competency over chaos. I’ve been fighting for people and delivering as the AG, the lieutenant governor just fights it. Job killing, culture wars.”

    Stein also emphasized his track record as Attorney General for the past eight years and pushed people to vote early.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

