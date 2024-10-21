20K people bought this Barbie Hot Wheels Corvette in the last month
Get this classic Barbie car before it’s gone
Buckle up — there’s a new must-have gift for this holiday season for anyone who loves Barbie , classic cars or a bygone era. The Hot Wheels Barbie RC Corvette is a classic car with all the style that Barbie deserves, and you might recognize it as Barbie’s ride — a 1956 Corvette Stingray — from the hit “Barbie” movie. The car can hold two full-sized Barbie dolls and has a remote control so you can drive them around. It also has a trunk that opens so you can fit all their accessories (like roller blades or country Western outfits, just in case they need to go save the real world from the patriarchy).
More than 20,000 Amazon shoppers have bought the Hot Wheels Barbie RC Corvette in the last month, making it one of the hottest toys on the site right now. And while the holiday shopping season is definitely starting to get into full swing, the fact that this toy is already selling at such a high volume is a strong indicator that it’s going to have a place on this year’s must-have list, which means now is a great time to snag one before it starts to become absolutely impossible to find during the shopping rush.
As an added bonus, the Hot Wheels Barbie RC Corvette is even on sale right now, so if you order it right away, you can save 33%. The only catch is that dolls and accessories are sold separately, so you’ll have to look elsewhere for your vintage Barbies and clothes and bags to stash in the car’s trunk. Or will you? Amazon has plenty of Barbies , Kens and other vintage play sets that will go great with the RC Corvette, for anyone who loves a vintage Barbie vehicle. Here are some of our favorites.
Everything you need to complete the vintage Barbie scene of your dreams
