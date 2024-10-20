Open in App
    Large fire breaks out at landmark grocery store in Fayetteville

    By Rodney Overton,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UIpHA_0wElZTsg00

    FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive fire was still underway more than two hours after a Saturday night blaze broke out at a landmark grocery store in east Fayetteville, officials said.

    The fire was reported around 10:05 p.m. at Kinlaw’s Supermarket at 1802 Sapona Road, at the corner of S. Plymouth Street and Sapona Road, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Fire Department.

    “The first unit arriving on scene advised they had heavy fire showing,” officials said in the release.

    A working fire was declared and more resources were sent to the scene.

    “A defensive operation was declared,” the news release said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pj0PX_0wElZTsg00
    Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

    Kinlaw’s Supermarket, which specializes in meat, was founded on January 2, 1979, and is a local, family-owned-and-operated business, according to the company.

    Images from the scene Saturday night showed smoke coming from the building and at least two large ladders spraying water onto the roof of the grocery store.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKabY_0wElZTsg00
    Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

    After more than two hours, flames were still seen coming from the building.

    S. Plymouth Street and Sapona Road near the fire scene were closed to traffic late Saturday.

    “Units will be on scene for an extended amount of time conducting firefighting operations,” officials said just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

    Fire officials said Sunday morning that the building is a total loss and the cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZw1f_0wElZTsg00
    Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

    No injuries have been reported, according to Fayetteville Fire officials.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

