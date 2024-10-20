Greenville Police Department in search of suspect involved in stolen car

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Greenville Police Department attempted to stop a stolen car in the area of Arlington and Memorial Road.

They briefly pursued it but called it off in the area of Arlington and Hooker Road for safety reasons. After calling it off, they utilized cameras to track the suspect’s vehicle and located it ditched in the area of Dickinson Avenue and Pitt Street.

They are still working to locate and identify the driver.

