Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff coming to Triangle next week to campaign for early voting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Following a historic turnout in the opening days of the early in-person voting period in North Carolina , the second gentleman is making a stop in the Triangle next week.

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is scheduled to travel to the Research Triangle on Tuesday, the 2024 North Carolina Coordinated Campaign announced Saturday.

According to a news release, Emhoff will be in North Carolina to kick off a canvass launch, participate in hurricane relief efforts, as well as deliver remarks at an early voting event on behalf of the Harris-Walz campaign.

The exact details of the second gentleman’s visit are unavailable at this time.

This comes only days after North Carolina saw a large number of people rushing out to the polls for day one of early voting, amounting to 353,166 ballots cast Thursday alone. This marks the largest-ever turnout in the history of first-day early voting in the state.

Total ballots tallied in North Carolina through the end of the day on Thursday were 428,299 when combining early votes with the 75,133 absentee ballots already returned.

The amount of early voting ballots cast on Thursday is more than double the voter turnout North Carolina recorded on day one of early voting for the 2016 General Election when about 166,000 ballots were cast statewide , according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.

The 2024 early voting turnout tops the previous North Carolina record set in 2020 when just over 348,000 ballots were cast across the state on the first day of early voting, NCSBE data shows.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.