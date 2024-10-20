Disaster funds approved for NC coastal storm that caused historic flooding, destroying 100+ homes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just 11 days before Tropical Storm Helene hit the North Carolina mountains with widespread flooding, destruction and killing at least 95 people, a major storm referred to as Potential Tropical Cyclone 8 hit the North Carolina coast .

The no-named storm caused massive, historic flooding along the coast in Brunswick, New Hanover, Carteret and Onslow counties. Fifty roads were ripped apart, more than 100 homes destroyed, at least 120 people were rescued in just hours and one person died when historic rainfall — nearly 21 inches at Carolina Beach — drenched the entire southeast North Carolina coast.

The Brunswick Nuclear Plant issued an Unusual Event alert because of the flooding surrounding the plant caused by the Sept. 16 storm.

Slideshow of North Carolina coast storm flooding and damage

A woman was safe after her car was pushed off US 17 near mile marker 25 in Brunswick County. Photo from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilmington Fire Dept photo of a dog being rescued in Carolina Beach Monday.

Makatoka Rd in Supply. Photo from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Carolina Beach photo by David Baratta



NC 133 in Brunswick County. NCDOT image

A pickup truck washed into a damaged segment of Old Ocean Highway near Brunswick County Community College. Photo from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Carolina Beach flooding. Photo from Carolina Beach Fire Dept.

A Jeep fell into a washed out part of N.C. 211 between Dosher Cut Off and River Mist subdivision. Photo from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilmington Fire Dept photo of Carolina Beach and Kure Beach water rescues Monday.

US 17 underwater from Potential Tropical Cyclone 8. Photo from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilmington Fire Dept photo of Carolina Beach and Kure Beach water rescues Monday.

East Moore Street washed out in Southport. Photo from Southport Police Dept.

Carolina Beach near Lake Park Boulevard. Image from Erica H Dunn

The Outer Banks where the north end of Ocracoke Island was partly underwater. Photo from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Sunset Harbor Road in Brunswick County. Photo from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

National Weather Service graphic of rainfall totals

Southern areas of Brunswick County were unreachable from Wilmington because of destroyed roads, including U.S. 17, which did not fully reopen until four days before Helene hit.

North Carolina officials estimate damages from PTC8 at more than $36.7 million.

Now, more than a month after the storm hit, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper reported Saturday that requests for a federal Major Disaster Declaration from the storm were granted.

The approval means that Public Assistance funding for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damage in Brunswick, Carteret, New Hanover and Onslow counties will be available from FEMA, according to a Saturday news release from Cooper’s office.

The Sept. 16 deluge centered on Carolina Beach south of Wilmington, where more than 18 inches of rain fell in 12 hours and almost 21 overall. That much rain qualifies as a 1,000-year flood expected only once in that length of time, meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Wilmington said.

At the coast, N.C. 133 is still under construction because of flooding damage. And, just this week, crews managed to rebuild a bridge for N.C. 211.

Cooper also announced that the Small Business Administration granted his request for an SBA disaster declaration for Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover and Pender counties meaning low-interest loans for business owners, homeowners and renters.

