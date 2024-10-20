Disaster funds approved for NC coastal storm that caused historic flooding, destroying 100+ homes

Slideshow of North Carolina coast storm flooding and damage
Southern areas of Brunswick County were unreachable from Wilmington because of destroyed roads, including U.S. 17, which did not fully reopen until four days before Helene hit.
North Carolina officials estimate damages from PTC8 at more than $36.7 million.
Now, more than a month after the storm hit, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper reported Saturday that requests for a federal Major Disaster Declaration from the storm were granted.
The approval means that Public Assistance funding for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damage in Brunswick, Carteret, New Hanover and Onslow counties will be available from FEMA, according to a Saturday news release from Cooper’s office.
The Sept. 16 deluge centered on Carolina Beach south of Wilmington, where more than 18 inches of rain fell in 12 hours and almost 21 overall. That much rain qualifies as a 1,000-year flood expected only once in that length of time, meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Wilmington said.
At the coast, N.C. 133 is still under construction because of flooding damage. And, just this week, crews managed to rebuild a bridge for N.C. 211.
Cooper also announced that the Small Business Administration granted his request for an SBA disaster declaration for Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover and Pender counties meaning low-interest loans for business owners, homeowners and renters.
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.