Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WNCT

    Disaster funds approved for NC coastal storm that caused historic flooding, destroying 100+ homes

    By Rodney Overton,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nsHl1_0wElYj5d00

    RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just 11 days before Tropical Storm Helene hit the North Carolina mountains with widespread flooding, destruction and killing at least 95 people, a major storm referred to as Potential Tropical Cyclone 8 hit the North Carolina coast .

    The no-named storm caused massive, historic flooding along the coast in Brunswick, New Hanover, Carteret and Onslow counties. Fifty roads were ripped apart, more than 100 homes destroyed, at least 120 people were rescued in just hours and one person died when historic rainfall — nearly 21 inches at Carolina Beach — drenched the entire southeast North Carolina coast.

    The Brunswick Nuclear Plant issued an Unusual Event alert because of the flooding surrounding the plant caused by the Sept. 16 storm.

    RELATED: NC coast rainfall totals top 20 inches in 1,000-year event

    Slideshow of North Carolina coast storm flooding and damage

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DepO6_0wElYj5d00
      A woman was safe after her car was pushed off US 17 near mile marker 25 in Brunswick County. Photo from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rpaRO_0wElYj5d00
      Wilmington Fire Dept photo of a dog being rescued in Carolina Beach Monday.
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJhQI_0wElYj5d00
      Makatoka Rd in Supply. Photo from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sUv5u_0wElYj5d00
      Carolina Beach photo by David Baratta
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VIpC_0wElYj5d00
      NC 133 in Brunswick County. NCDOT image
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6NxJ_0wElYj5d00
      A pickup truck washed into a damaged segment of Old Ocean Highway near Brunswick County Community College. Photo from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29J0sO_0wElYj5d00
      Carolina Beach flooding. Photo from Carolina Beach Fire Dept.
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U1qjV_0wElYj5d00
      A Jeep fell into a washed out part of N.C. 211 between Dosher Cut Off and River Mist subdivision. Photo from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXPyw_0wElYj5d00
      Wilmington Fire Dept photo of Carolina Beach and Kure Beach water rescues Monday.
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z08OC_0wElYj5d00
      US 17 underwater from Potential Tropical Cyclone 8. Photo from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zoxni_0wElYj5d00
      Wilmington Fire Dept photo of Carolina Beach and Kure Beach water rescues Monday.
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luqAA_0wElYj5d00
      East Moore Street washed out in Southport. Photo from Southport Police Dept.
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6nc3_0wElYj5d00
      Carolina Beach near Lake Park Boulevard. Image from Erica H Dunn
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46o01f_0wElYj5d00
      The Outer Banks where the north end of Ocracoke Island was partly underwater. Photo from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POaFd_0wElYj5d00
      Sunset Harbor Road in Brunswick County. Photo from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HMDAn_0wElYj5d00
      National Weather Service graphic of rainfall totals

    Southern areas of Brunswick County were unreachable from Wilmington because of destroyed roads, including U.S. 17, which did not fully reopen until four days before Helene hit.

    North Carolina officials estimate damages from PTC8 at more than $36.7 million.

    Now, more than a month after the storm hit, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper reported Saturday that requests for a federal Major Disaster Declaration from the storm were granted.

    The approval means that Public Assistance funding for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damage in Brunswick, Carteret, New Hanover and Onslow counties will be available from FEMA, according to a Saturday news release from Cooper’s office.

    RELATED: State of emergency at NC coast after ‘firehose’ storm hits

    The Sept. 16 deluge centered on Carolina Beach south of Wilmington, where more than 18 inches of rain fell in 12 hours and almost 21 overall. That much rain qualifies as a 1,000-year flood expected only once in that length of time, meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Wilmington said.

    RELATED: Rescues, roads closed, flooding at NC coast amid 20 inches of rain

    At the coast, N.C. 133 is still under construction because of flooding damage. And, just this week, crews managed to rebuild a bridge for N.C. 211.

    Cooper also announced that the Small Business Administration granted his request for an SBA disaster declaration for Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover and Pender counties meaning low-interest loans for business owners, homeowners and renters.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Eva Greene
    1d ago
    why am I just now hearing about the coast got hit by a big storm 11 days before Helene and I'm the first to comment on this feed?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    WNCT4 days ago
    Essential travel ban lifted as officials make progress in Western NC weeks after Helene, Gov. Cooper says
    WNCT5 hours ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    WNCT3 days ago
    Two College Football Head Coaches Fired After Week 8
    The Spun1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    WNCT2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Asheville annual holiday tradition canceled due to Helene
    WNCT3 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    'She froze to death': Mom dragged toddler into rainy woods in middle of winter and watched 7-year-old desperately try to save his sister
    Law & Crime4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Delta crew member reportedly made Marine remove ‘threatening’ shirt: What is the dress code on planes?
    WNCT23 hours ago
    Four arrested in Onslow County after multiple traffic stops
    WNCT22 hours ago
    NC man scores $200K with scratch-off ticket
    WNCT6 hours ago
    Three Greenville residents die in highway car crash
    WNCT1 day ago
    Pizza delivery driver choked out after road rage incident
    WNCT1 day ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    WNCT1 day ago
    Fans react after ECU fires head football coach Mike Houston
    WNCT1 day ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WNCT1 day ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WNCT2 days ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    WNCT2 hours ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    WNCT2 days ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    WNCT1 day ago
    Driver’s dashcam video shows suspected staged collision in NYC: ‘I’m pretty furious’
    WNCT3 hours ago
    ‘Heaven on earth’: Beloved Lake Lure Flowering Bridge was among the landmarks wiped out by Helene
    WNCT4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy