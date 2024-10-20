Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WNCT

    Disney icon to get her first-ever balloon in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

    By Matthew Euzarraga,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TblFf_0wElXTx600

    NEW YORK ( WPIX ) – In a historic first, Disney’s Minnie Mouse is set to grace the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the department store announced on Thursday. The beloved character will be making her debut as a character balloon.

    “Fans of all ages will have the chance to welcome Minnie Mouse and her signature charm as she makes her debut in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Chrissy Anderson, Vice President, North America Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products.

    Minnie has appeared in the parade many times before, including last year, when she rode aboard a Disney Cruise Line’s float.

    The world-famous parade will kick off on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, alongside Central Park, drawing in big crowds and a national television audience. The parade will conclude in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street.

    Grandma who texted stranger for Thanksgiving announces breast cancer diagnosis

    This year’s parade will also feature brand-new balloons from Nickelodeon, including Dora the Explorer and Paw Patrol.

    For nearly 100 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has featured balloons, floats, clowns, and showstopping performances ushering in the holiday season by welcoming the biggest star of all: Santa Claus.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lesser-hit mountain NC communities pleading for tourists this peak fall season
    WNCT18 hours ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    WNCT2 days ago
    ‘Baywatch’ actor Michael Newman dies at 68
    WNCT3 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Paul Di’Anno, former Iron Maiden lead singer, dies at 66
    WNCT23 hours ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WNCT1 day ago
    Helicopter crash in Houston kills 4, topples radio tower, officials say
    WNCT1 day ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    WNCT1 day ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    WNCT1 day ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WNCT2 days ago
    NC man scores $200K with scratch-off ticket
    WNCT6 hours ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    WNCT2 days ago
    Delta crew member reportedly made Marine remove ‘threatening’ shirt: What is the dress code on planes?
    WNCT23 hours ago
    Will US convenience stores find the secret to selling better food?
    WNCT2 days ago
    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame turns up starpower to induct new members: Who made it in
    WNCT2 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WNCT1 day ago
    Greenville Police Department in search of suspect involved in stolen car
    WNCT2 days ago
    Hurricane Oscar forms in the Caribbean
    WNCT2 days ago
    Large fire breaks out at landmark grocery store in Fayetteville
    WNCT2 days ago
    Three Greenville residents die in highway car crash
    WNCT1 day ago
    NFL stadiums could lose $11 billion from climate threats by 2050: report
    WNCT18 hours ago
    Charlotte man charged in series of car thefts, high-speed chase in 2022 arrested again
    WNCT5 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    WNCT2 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy