    • WNCT

    Mayor of Chimney Rock provides first-hand look at devastation from Helene

    By Greg Funderburg,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GbDDU_0wCAxC2e00

    CHIMNEY ROCK, N.C. (WNCN) — Chimney Rock is one of the many areas that took a hard hit from Hurricane Helene.

    Mayor Peter O’Leary said the village is unimaginable. He said the amount of devastation will take them years to recover, with businesses taking at least a year to reopen.

    RELATED: Volunteers from other states helping rebuild in western NC after Helene

    “What I tell people is the old Chimney Rock is gone,” he said. “Quite a few buildings were washed away.”

    With many of the businesses closed, O’Leary said the economy is taking a brutal hit.

    “100% of the businesses in the central district were destroyed or damaged very badly,” he said said. “Our unemployment rate is 100%. It’s been devastating for the village.”

    Outside of being the mayor, O’Leary is the owner of Bubba O’Leary’s General Store. He said as he walks through his business, he can’t help but think about the three decades of memories.

    RELATED: Horses from Wendell stable help with Helene recovery in western NC

    “We’ve had generations of people who have shopped here,” O’Leary said. “They started out as little kids and now they’re bringing their kids.”

    As O’Leary now works with the village to rebuild, he said his heart goes out to the business owners and their employees.

    RELATED: 272,000 pounds of Helene aid donations delivered in NC mountains after pouring into Durham Rescue Mission

    “I had 11 employees and they’re all unemployed,” O’Leary said. “[The business] was the only source of income for my wife and I, so we’re unemployed.”

    Despite the hardships, O’Leary said, “It’s been uplifting to see the outpouring of support. That’s been a huge positive.”

    The mayor says the village has plenty of food and supplies, but is in desperate need of money. A fundraiser to help those affected in Chimney Rock can be found here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

    Pat Gray
    21h ago
    🙏
