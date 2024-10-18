1 of 4 escaped Chesterfield County inmates captured in Richland County: Sheriff

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) — One of four inmates who had escaped from the Chesterfield County Detention Center was captured on Thursday in Richland County.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Emanuel Planco, 23, had escaped from the Chesterfield County Detention Center on October 14.

Deputies arrested Planco early Thursday morning, October 17. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is charging him with:

Failure to stop for blue lights and siren

Reckless driving

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Grand larceny

Burglary

Financial transaction card theft

According to the sheriff’s office, the ordeal began just after 2 a.m., when deputies responded to the 1400 block of Willow Oak Drive about a suspicious man possibly breaking into vehicles.

When deputies arrived, they observed a man break into a Kia vehicle. The man drove away from the crime scene, and a pursuit began. The sheriff’s office said the chase ended on Lone Drive off of Farrow Road after deputies successfully deployed stop sticks.

The suspect, later identified as Planco, got out of the vehicle and ran. K-9 Kiro was able to track him down into a wooded line along Lone Drive where he was taken into custody.

Planco was transported to a local hospital to be treated for dog bites, the sheriff’s office said.

Further investigation determined Planco had tried to break into a home near Willow Oak Drive and steal a bicycle when the homeowner saw Planco on video and fired a shot into the air, scaring Planco off, the sheriff’s office explained.

It was also discovered that Planco broke into at least three other vehicles at the 1400 block of Willow Oak Drive, stealing a Play Station 4, multiple credit cards, and IDs, the sheriff’s office said.

Planco will be booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Chesterfield County will bring its own appropriate charges, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The other three escaped inmates, identified as Anton Conway Bennett, Kyonne Marquise McLeod, and De’Shawn Malik Fox, remain on the run at this time.

