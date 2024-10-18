Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WNCT

    1 of 4 escaped Chesterfield County inmates captured in Richland County: Sheriff

    By Ciara Lankford,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTZq5_0wCAhTN700

    RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) — One of four inmates who had escaped from the Chesterfield County Detention Center was captured on Thursday in Richland County.

    According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Emanuel Planco, 23, had escaped from the Chesterfield County Detention Center on October 14.

    Deputies arrested Planco early Thursday morning, October 17. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is charging him with:

    • Failure to stop for blue lights and siren
    • Reckless driving
    • Possession of a stolen vehicle
    • Grand larceny
    • Burglary
    • Financial transaction card theft

    According to the sheriff’s office, the ordeal began just after 2 a.m., when deputies responded to the 1400 block of Willow Oak Drive about a suspicious man possibly breaking into vehicles.

    When deputies arrived, they observed a man break into a Kia vehicle. The man drove away from the crime scene, and a pursuit began. The sheriff’s office said the chase ended on Lone Drive off of Farrow Road after deputies successfully deployed stop sticks.

    The suspect, later identified as Planco, got out of the vehicle and ran. K-9 Kiro was able to track him down into a wooded line along Lone Drive where he was taken into custody.

    Planco was transported to a local hospital to be treated for dog bites, the sheriff’s office said.

    PREVIOUS: Deputies still searching for Chesterfield County escaped inmates

    Further investigation determined Planco had tried to break into a home near Willow Oak Drive and steal a bicycle when the homeowner saw Planco on video and fired a shot into the air, scaring Planco off, the sheriff’s office explained.

    It was also discovered that Planco broke into at least three other vehicles at the 1400 block of Willow Oak Drive, stealing a Play Station 4, multiple credit cards, and IDs, the sheriff’s office said.

    Planco will be booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Chesterfield County will bring its own appropriate charges, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said.

    The other three escaped inmates, identified as Anton Conway Bennett, Kyonne Marquise McLeod, and De’Shawn Malik Fox, remain on the run at this time.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fC1WW_0wCAhTN700
    Photos: Chesterfield Police Department
    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    WNCT2 days ago
    Human remains discovered near Alamance Church Road in Greensboro, deputy says
    WNCT2 days ago
    It’s more dangerous to drive at night in these states than anywhere else in the US
    WNCT2 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena1 day ago
    Pasquotank County deputies looking for suspect in animal cruelty investigation
    WNCT3 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    WNCT10 hours ago
    Where is the ‘best restroom’ in the U.S.? In a Utah gas station
    WNCT1 day ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    WNCT4 hours ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WNCT1 day ago
    Goldsboro man arrested on robbery and assault charges
    WNCT1 day ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    WNCT1 day ago
    Kinston man arrested on car theft charges
    WNCT2 days ago
    Morehead City woman charged after traffic stop finds multiple illegal drugs
    WNCT2 days ago
    Greenville Police Department in search of suspect involved in stolen car
    WNCT7 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Burlington mom accused of starving disabled adult son to death appears in court
    WNCT1 day ago
    K-9, dive teams join Zebulon search for Raleigh man who vanished Tuesday
    WNCT1 day ago
    The Orionid meteor shower peaks tonight: How to see it
    WNCT7 hours ago
    Iowa school shooter ‘likely displayed warning signs’ before January attack, report finds
    WNCT1 day ago
    Mississippi couple celebrates 60 years of marriage at Chick-Fil-A
    WNCT1 day ago
    One taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Jacksonville
    WNCT2 days ago
    Driver removed from vehicle after crash with combine in Snow Hill
    WNCT2 days ago
    Why are teens on TikTok trying to dress like the Menendez brothers?
    WNCT1 day ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    WNCT1 day ago
    Buy a tiny house at Walmart? You can for under $16K
    WNCT2 days ago
    Why is a Twix called a ‘Twix’?
    WNCT1 day ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy