    • WNCT

    Man arrested in Goldsboro for robbery with a dangerous weapon

    By Mekaela Muck,

    2 days ago

    GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement officers with the Goldsboro Police Department arrested a man on Thursday night on robbery charges.

    At around 9 pm officers responded to a report about a robbery on Corporate Drive. The 50 year old victim said that she was in the parking lot when a man that she had seen earlier in the area came up to her with a knife and took her purse and shopping bag. The suspect then fled the area.

    The suspect, 23 year old Erik Jamell Hamilton, was found with the help of Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Hamilton was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He has since been taken to the Wayne County Detention Center and given no bond.

    Tee Anderson
    1d ago
    very good job take them off the street....
