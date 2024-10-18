WNCT
Man arrested in Goldsboro for robbery with a dangerous weapon
By Mekaela Muck,2 days ago
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
Tee Anderson
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNCT8 hours ago
Mooresville Police officer arrested, accused of utilizing government database for personal reasons: Court docs
WNCT4 days ago
Jacksonville Today24 days ago
Mississippi News Group22 days ago
Mississippi News Group11 days ago
WNCT2 days ago
Uncovering Florida14 days ago
WNCT2 days ago
suggest.com3 days ago
WNCT7 hours ago
WNCT1 day ago
WNCT1 day ago
Matt Whittaker7 days ago
iHeartRadio3 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.