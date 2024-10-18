Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WNCT

    ‘Vegas-sized’ NASCAR weekend expected for South Point 400

    By Justin Walker,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNzNC_0wBzSMdB00

    LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — NASCAR makes a pit stop in the entertainment capital of the world over the weekend for the Fall NASCAR Weekend , and in 2024, officials have promised the event is “Vegas-sized.”

    Chris Powell, the president and general manager of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, said the event featured great racing, which he said was the most important factor in the event. However, 2024’s edition is set to feature star power on and off the track.

    “[UNLV Football head coach] Barry Odom being able to take time out of his busy schedule to come out and serve as our grand marshal, it’s going to be a special day here for the South Point 400,” Powell said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UTMS_0wBzSMdB00
    PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 09: U.S. Olympian Katie Grimes poses for a photo at the USA House at Paris 2024 on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

    Olympic silver medalist Katie Grimes is set to drive in the pace car for the event, and “God Bless The USA” singer Lee Greenwood will perform his patriotic anthem.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeKIy_0wBzSMdB00
    BROOKLYN, MI – AUGUST 13: A member of the Leap Frogs, the U.S. Navy parachute demonstration team, delivers the American flag during the national anthem prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – Pure Michigan 400 race on August 13, 2017 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

    Additionally, with Navy Week in Las Vegas taking place on Oct. 14 and running through Oct. 20, so an all-star performance by Navy Band Northwest, a jump by the “Leap Frogs,” the Navy’s elite parachute demonstration team, a national anthem performance by Musician 2nd Class Elizabeth Wetzel.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    WNCT1 day ago
    Human remains discovered near Alamance Church Road in Greensboro, deputy says
    WNCT2 days ago
    It’s more dangerous to drive at night in these states than anywhere else in the US
    WNCT2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Allmendinger takes first victory of the season in Las Vegas
    WNCT3 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Where is the ‘best restroom’ in the U.S.? In a Utah gas station
    WNCT1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Morehead City woman charged after traffic stop finds multiple illegal drugs
    WNCT1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Mercury released after science lesson accident at Pamlico County Middle School
    WNCT2 days ago
    Kinston man arrested on car theft charges
    WNCT1 day ago
    Iowa school shooter ‘likely displayed warning signs’ before January attack, report finds
    WNCT1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    WNCT2 hours ago
    Why are teens on TikTok trying to dress like the Menendez brothers?
    WNCT22 hours ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    WNCT23 hours ago
    Goldsboro man arrested on robbery and assault charges
    WNCT1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Buy a tiny house at Walmart? You can for under $16K
    WNCT1 day ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    K-9, dive teams join Zebulon search for Raleigh man who vanished Tuesday
    WNCT1 day ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WNCT17 hours ago
    Why is a Twix called a ‘Twix’?
    WNCT1 day ago
    Why do tires get low when it is cold outside?
    WNCT4 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Driver removed from vehicle after crash with combine in Snow Hill
    WNCT1 day ago
    Mississippi couple celebrates 60 years of marriage at Chick-Fil-A
    WNCT1 day ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    WNCT22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy