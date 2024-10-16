Would you try this espresso martini turkey?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Espresso martinis are taking a seat at the table this Thanksgiving, with a new recipe from Reynolds Wrap .
Reynolds Wrap is unveiling a new take with its “Espresso Turkey-tini” turkey recipe, just in time for the holiday season. This new seasonal take on the espresso martini combines the classic flavors of a Thanksgiving turkey with a richly spiced espresso rub and a decadent dressing that blends oranges, espresso beans and fresh herbs.
Reynolds Wrap Espresso Turkey-tini Recipe:
Prep Time: 45 minutes
Bake Time: 3 ½ to 4 hours
Yield: 10 to16 Servings
Ingredients:
- 1, 10 to 16-pound turkey
- Espresso Rub:
- ½ cup ground espresso
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1 tablespoon black pepper
- ¼ cup coffee liqueur
- Stuffing:
- 4 large oranges, quartered with peels on
- 6 to 8 sprigs of fresh rosemary and/or thyme
- Dressing:
- 4 to 5 oranges, cut in assorted shapes such as wedges and wheels
- 6 orange twists, cut from orange peel
- ½ cup espresso beans
- 6 to 8 sprigs of assorted fresh herbs, such as sage, rosemary and thyme
Instructions:
- PREHEAT oven to 325°F. Mix together espresso, sugar, salt, garlic powder, paprika and black pepper.
- LINE a roasting pan that is at least 2 inches deep with Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Foil.
- REMOVE neck and giblets from turkey, rinse and pat dry. Place turkey lengthwise in center of foil sheet to cook. Tie legs and stuff turkey with oranges and herbs.
- BRUSH turkey with coffee liqueur. Then coat turkey with espresso rub.
- COOK in foil tent or Turkey Oven Bag.
- Option 1: MAKE a foil tent by placing a sheet of foil over the turkey, leaving 1 inch between the top of the turkey and the foil tent for heat circulation. Crimp foil onto long sides of pan.
- Option 2: PLACE the turkey in the Reynolds Kitchens Turkey Oven Bag and tie a knot on the top. Make a few half inch cuts toward the top of the bag near the knot.
- ROAST turkey until meat thermometer reads 165°F across each section of the turkey, without touching the thermometer to bone, about 3 ½ to 4 hours for a 14 lb. turkey. Remove from oven and let stand for 15 minutes. Remove and discard foil or Turkey Oven Bag.
- TRANSFER turkey to a serving dish. Place a single orange wheel adorned with three espresso beans on top of the turkey. Garnish the base with oranges, orange twists, herbs and espresso beans.
Recipe notes:
- Learn how to use Reynolds Kitchens Turkey Oven Bags to make the recipe even juicier and make the clean up a breeze.
- Dressing quantities may vary depending on the size of your turkey and serving platter.
- This recipe only calls for the preparation of a martini rub. To participate in the consumption or purchase of alcohol, you must be 21 and over.
