    • WNCT

    Would you try this espresso martini turkey?

    By Abbey Bowling,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PUPGz_0w99nYZS00

    DALLAS (KDAF) — Espresso martinis are taking a seat at the table this Thanksgiving, with a new recipe from Reynolds Wrap .

    Reynolds Wrap is unveiling a new take with its “Espresso Turkey-tini” turkey recipe, just in time for the holiday season. This new seasonal take on the espresso martini combines the classic flavors of a Thanksgiving turkey with a richly spiced espresso rub and a decadent dressing that blends oranges, espresso beans and fresh herbs.

    Reynolds Wrap Espresso Turkey-tini Recipe:

    Prep Time: 45 minutes

    Bake Time: 3 ½ to 4 hours

    Yield: 10 to16 Servings

    Ingredients:

    • 1, 10 to 16-pound turkey
    • Espresso Rub:
    • ½ cup ground espresso
    • ½ cup brown sugar
    • ¼ cup kosher salt
    • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
    • 1 tablespoon paprika
    • 1 tablespoon black pepper
    • ¼ cup coffee liqueur
    • Stuffing:
    • 4 large oranges, quartered with peels on
    • 6 to 8 sprigs of fresh rosemary and/or thyme
    • Dressing:
    • 4 to 5 oranges, cut in assorted shapes such as wedges and wheels
    • 6 orange twists, cut from orange peel
    • ½ cup espresso beans
    • 6 to 8 sprigs of assorted fresh herbs, such as sage, rosemary and thyme

    Instructions:

    • PREHEAT oven to 325°F. Mix together espresso, sugar, salt, garlic powder, paprika and black pepper.
    • LINE a roasting pan that is at least 2 inches deep with Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Foil.
    • REMOVE neck and giblets from turkey, rinse and pat dry. Place turkey lengthwise in center of foil sheet to cook. Tie legs and stuff turkey with oranges and herbs.
    • BRUSH turkey with coffee liqueur. Then coat turkey with espresso rub.
    • COOK in foil tent or Turkey Oven Bag.
    • Option 1: MAKE a foil tent by placing a sheet of foil over the turkey, leaving 1 inch between the top of the turkey and the foil tent for heat circulation. Crimp foil onto long sides of pan.
    • Option 2: PLACE the turkey in the Reynolds Kitchens Turkey Oven Bag and tie a knot on the top. Make a few half inch cuts toward the top of the bag near the knot.
    • ROAST turkey until meat thermometer reads 165°F across each section of the turkey, without touching the thermometer to bone, about 3 ½ to 4 hours for a 14 lb. turkey. Remove from oven and let stand for 15 minutes. Remove and discard foil or Turkey Oven Bag.
    • TRANSFER turkey to a serving dish. Place a single orange wheel adorned with three espresso beans on top of the turkey. Garnish the base with oranges, orange twists, herbs and espresso beans.

    Recipe notes:

    • Learn how to use Reynolds Kitchens Turkey Oven Bags to make the recipe even juicier and make the clean up a breeze.
    • Dressing quantities may vary depending on the size of your turkey and serving platter.
    • This recipe only calls for the preparation of a martini rub. To participate in the consumption or purchase of alcohol, you must be 21 and over.
    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
