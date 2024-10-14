Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WNCT

    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods

    By Sarah FortinskyThe Hill,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4d0w_0w6HZ2Ov00

    ( The Hill ) — Bath & Body Works apologized for selling a winter-themed candle that came under scrutiny for label imagery that drew comparisons to Ku Klux Klan hoods, according to multiple reports .

    The candle, called “Snowed In,” includes a label image of a paper snowflake, whose side-by-side diamond shapes each have a pointed top and two holes cut out for where eyes could be.

    Bath & Body Works said the company has stopped selling the candle online and at retail locations and said in a statement that the design was unintentional, according to reports.

    “At Bath and Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make — even those that are unintentional like this one,” a company spokesperson reportedly said in the statement.

    7-Eleven to close over 400 ‘underperforming’ locations in North America

    “We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward,” the statement continued.

    The Anti-Defamation League considers the image of the KKK hood to be a hate symbol, CNN reported.

    The Hill has reached out to Bath & Body Works.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Dollar General employee finds puppies dumped in trash amid cold Arkansas weather
    WNCT6 hours ago
    ENC 19-year-old details diagnosis, battle with cancer
    WNCT11 hours ago
    Man arrested on breaking and entering, larceny charges in Beaufort County
    WNCT11 hours ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Legendary ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Dies After Fall: Mayra Gómez Kemp Was 76
    PopCulture2 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    5 headless bodies abandoned on Highway 80
    Border Report2 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com5 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds4 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Alabama mother arrested, son kicked off ship after they allegedly slapped older passenger on MSC cruise
    New York Post1 day ago
    Kim Kardashian Called ‘Pathetic’ After Getting Blasted by Daughter North West for Not Cooking Dinner for Kids in over 2 Years: ‘A Cry for Help’
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic5 days ago
    Father of son missing in Yellowstone warns if they don’t find him soon they will have to wait until spring
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    ‘106 & Park’ Star Free Finally Breaks Silence On Secret Baby With Jay-Z Rumour
    Shine My Crown5 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato20 hours ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    WNCT1 day ago
    Woman shot sister in the back of the head before taking Lyft to Publix, calling 911, and trying to pin murder on husband's pregnant girlfriend: Sheriff
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    Do you keep money in payment apps? Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
    WNCT18 hours ago
    Kate Middleton cleverly alters her clothes to protect her modesty - and how Meghan can learn from her styling tricks
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Ranking the Top 10 Fast Food French Fries From Worst To Best
    Nick Davies12 days ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite7 days ago
    3 dead, at least 4 injured after bridge collapses in Mississippi
    WNCT8 hours ago
    Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch
    WNCT10 hours ago
    Sydney Sweeney Shamed For Showing Her ‘Balloons’ In Plunging Jumpsuit
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    SBA announces its out of money
    WNCT12 hours ago
    California high school requiring students to scan QR codes to leave class
    WNCT8 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy