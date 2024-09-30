Wisconsin Restaurant Serves The 'Best Burger' In The Entire State

Photo: James wasswa/500px/Getty Images

Burgers are a popular menu item and a crowd favorite for a reason, and fortunately you can find a delicious and memorable bite from the most secretive hidden gems and beloved mom-and-pop shops to popular joints that draw in all the tourists and longtime eateries that have become a staple of their community .

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest , the "best burger" in all of Wisconsin can be found at Solly's Grille outside of Milwaukee, which has been slinging out tasty burgers since the '30s, including its butter burger and Big Boy Burger. Solly's Grille , which has a Google rating of 4.3 stars and over 2,000 reviews, is located at 4629 N. Port Washington Road in Glendale.

Here's what the site had to say about the burgers served at this popular spot:

"Established in 1936 as Solly's Coffee Shop, Solly's Grille in Milwaukee is still family-owned and -operated — and a favorite of locals and out-of-towners alike. Stop in for Solly's Big Boy Burger, a menu staple with two 100 percent local sirloin patties with bread in the middle, specialty Big Boy sauce, Wisconsin butter, shredded lettuce, and stewed onions on a brioche bun, which all makes for a messy but memorable dining experience in America's dairyland. The restaurant even offers at-home burger kits with easy-to-follow instructions and everything you need to recreate the experience in your own kitchen."

See the full list at Reader's Digest to read up on the best burgers in other states, and check out our previous coverage of the Wisconsin eatery that has the "best classic hamburger" in the state .