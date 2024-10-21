Open in App
    • WMBD/WYZZ

    Police looking for suspects who robbed a Peoria business

    By Sean Lisitza,

    1 days ago

    PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the Public for help identifying two suspects who allegedly robbed a business in August.

    According to Peoria police spokeswoman Semone Roth, officers responded to a burglary at Bazaar Tobacco, located on Sterling Avenue, on Aug. 17 at about 1 a.m.

    Roth said the suspects allegedly stole some merchandise. The suspects left the scene before officers arrived. Officers managed to obtain a picture of the suspects but have not been able to identify them at this time.

    Anyone able to identify the suspects is encouraged to contact Officer John Rodgers at (309) 494-8357, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    I am Me
    19h ago
    So they not only for sure getting link card, paid bills and rent but they also want cigarettes for free
    Lee Reese
    1d ago
    Pierson Hills welfare MFs
    View all comments
